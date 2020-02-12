Left Menu
Development News Edition

This Valentine’s Day, Gift your Loved One Secured Health from Religare Health Insurance

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:10 IST
This Valentine’s Day, Gift your Loved One Secured Health from Religare Health Insurance

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

With Valentine’s Day approaching, most people will be eager to make this day special for their loved ones. Gifting apparel, watches or a bunch of flowers has become a clichéd way to express your love. This Valentine’s Day go for an unusual gifting approach; think beyond chocolates and invest to make your loved one’s future comfortable by insuring their health.

The costs of medical treatments have been rising at an alarming rate and any critical illness can make a big dent in your pocket. Moreover, our hectic lifestyles take a toll on our health. Furthermore, it is important to prevent one’s hard-earned finances from being spent on medical bills. Nothing says ‘I love you’ better than securing your loved one’s health with a health insurance policy.

A medical emergency can occur anytime and for anyone, impacting an individual emotionally and financially. In addition to financial security, here are some reasons why one must look at insuring their health:

1. Health insurance offered by employers might not be sufficient to cover all your healthcare costs comprehensively. Furthermore, in between jobs one could be at risk of being without any coverage. It is therefore wise to opt for an individual health insurance cover. 2. Sedentary lifestyle has led to increased occurrence of lifestyle disorders such as type-2 diabetes, cardiac ailments, cancer, lung conditions and stroke. It is therefore imperative to insure oneself timely.

3. With premium as low as Rs. 10 per day, you can cover yourself for a sum of Rs. 3 lakh. This means that the insurance company will take care of your hospital expenses of up to Rs. 3 lakh in case a medical emergency arises. 4. Years of hard-earned savings can get drained away with just one medical emergency. An insurance plan protects your savings from being spent on hospital bills.

5. The icing on the cake is that having a health insurance can save you tax under section 80D of the Income Tax Act. Religare Health Insurance keeps your finances secure and offers multiple beneficial options in case of any health-related emergency.

For details, click on the mentioned link:

www.religarehealthinsurance.com PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shafali receives words of appreciation from idol Tendulkar

India opener Shafali Verma made it a point to watch her idol Sachin Tendulkar play in his last Ranji match at Lahli more than six years ago and the 16-year-old has now got the the appreciation from the cricket icon himself for being there a...

After 12 year hunt, J&K Crime Branch arrests absconder from Delhi

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested an absconder after a long hunt of 12 years from Delhi, a spokesman of the investigating agency said. Tariq Arafat, a resident of Uttarakhand, was arrested from the national ...

OPEC chops global oil demand growth forecast over coronavirus

Paris, Feb 12 AFP The OPEC oil cartel on Wednesday lowered its forecast for growth in global oil demand this year by nearly a fifth over the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China. In its monthly report on the worlds oil market, OPEC said...

NATO chief welcomes Afghan peace progress

Brussels, Feb 12 AFP NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed apparent progress towards a US-Taliban deal in Afghanistan but warned the militants must reduce attacks. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reported notable progress in negot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020