Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank to delay Q3 results till mid-March, says management 'deeply engaged' in fundraising

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:46 IST
Yes Bank to delay Q3 results till mid-March, says management 'deeply engaged' in fundraising

Troubled lender Yes Bank on Wednesday said the financial results for the third quarter ended December 2019 will be delayed and is expected by mid-March as the management is "deeply engaged" in fundraising exercise. "As you are aware, the bank is currently engaged in capital raising. In this regard, we wish to disclose that we have received non-binding expressions of interest from several prominent investors.

"Given that the current capital-raising process has the bank's fullest attention, it would like to inform the exchanges that it will publish its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ending December 31, 2019, on or before March 14, 2020," it said in a regulatory filing. Yes Bank said it has received non-binding expressions of interest from companies including JC Flowers & Co. LLC; Tilden Park Capital Management LP; OHA (UK) LLP (part of Oak Hill Advisors); and Silver Point Capital.

"The bank and its financial advisors are currently in discussions with these investors on the commercial terms, including pricing, of their investments which, it may be noted, will be subject to certain conditions and receipt of requisite approvals, including regulatory approvals with respect to the size of the stake to be acquired, as well as necessary dispensations with regard to applicable pricing guidelines," it said. The private sector lender said the delay in financial results exceeds the 45-day period from the end of the relevant quarter as stipulated under Regulation 33 of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

It also said the bank will further inform about the progress with respect to capital raising. On November 3, Chief Executive Officer Ravneet Gill had said the bank was aiming to finish a USD 1.2-billion equity-raising exercise by December 2019 and willing to give new investors a board seat.

Earlier in August, it had raised Rs 1,930.46 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) to fund its business expansion. In January this year, Moody's Investors Service placed Yes Bank Ltd's long-term foreign currency issuer rating of 'B2' under review, with the direction uncertain on the bank's inability to raise new capital.

The Mumbai-headquartered lender had total assets of Rs 3.5 lakh crore at the end of September 2019. Shares of Yes Bank on Wednesday closed at Rs 35.20 apiece on the BSE, down 4.48 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Pirates to sign veteran OF Dyson

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson have agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The 35-year-old free agent spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He ...

Vijay Mallya appeal: UK High Court told of overwhelming evidence of dishonesty

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya appeared before the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday for day two of his High Court appeal against being extradited to India, during which the prosecution highlighted overwhelming evidence of dishones...

UPDATE 4-Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case as Democrats warn of purge

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for taking charge after the Justice Department asked for a lighter prison term for his long-time adviser Roger Stone, raising further concerns among Democrats th...

INTERVIEW-Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer steps up CDU succession planning

Germanys Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will meet contenders to replace her as Christian Democrat CDU leader next week, she told Reuters on Wednesday, forging ahead with the succession process after senior party figures pressed for a swift deci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020