Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royalties included in mining law to limit growth potential of iron ore industry: Fitch

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 12:32 IST
Royalties included in mining law to limit growth potential of iron ore industry: Fitch

Although the MMDR law will support iron ore output growth, the royalties included in the Act will limit the overall growth potential of the sector, Fitch Solutions said. The government last month promulgated an ordinance for amendment in the MMDR Act 1957 and the CMSP (Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, a move aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business, among others.

Although the Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) MMDR Act will support ore output growth, the royalties included in the Act will limit the sector's overall growth potential, Fitch Solutions said in a statement. "As part of India's 2016 Union Budget, export duties for iron ore lumps and fines below 58 per cent Fe content were reduced to nil from 30 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. This reduction was aimed at boosting shipments from the western state of Goa where the Supreme Court lifted an earlier iron ore mining ban," the rating agency said.

However, the decision by the apex court to cancel all iron ore permits in Goa in February 2018 will mean that production from that state is likely to head lower rather than increase, it said. "As a result, we forecast India's iron ore output to grow from 219 mnt (million tonne) in 2020 to 243 mnt in 2029. This represents an average annual growth of 0.6 per cent during 2020-2029, greater than the 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y growth witnessed over 2010-2019," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and MLA Sujit Basu not to attend

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and MLA Sujit Basu not to attendEast-West Metro corridor inauguration in protest against CMMamata Banerjee not being invited Party sources....

UPDATE 1-French unemployment fell to 11-year low in Q4

French unemployment fell unexpectedly at the end of last year to an 11-year low, official data showed on Thursday, offering President Emmanuel Macron a boost on the economic front.The unemployment rate fell to 8.1 in the final three months ...

Golf-All Blacks fan Lindberg tickled by tee-time with Barrett

Major-winning Swedish golfer Pernilla Lindberg is looking forward to the incredible challenge of competing as the lone woman at the New Zealand Open where she will tee off with two-time World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett. The 33...

Meeting underway between Nadda, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

A meeting between BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari is underway here on Thursday, following partys drubbing in the Delhi Assembly elections. On Wednesday, Manoj Tiwari had met newly-elected MLAs at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020