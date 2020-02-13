Share The Love To Show The Love - NSW's Tourism Recovery Campaign With Heart

SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recovery of NSW's tourism industry from the effects of drought and bushfires is in everyone's hands with Destination NSW launching its new marketing campaign, Now's The Time To Love NSW.

Inspired by the outpouring of global support and community-driven recovery initiatives responding to the recent bushfires, the social media-led marketing campaign will utilise user-generated content to restore the image of NSW and its abundance of top holiday offerings.

Getting involved is simple; book a trip to New South Wales and in addition to exploring the buzzing capital of Sydney, which is home to world-class icons, attractions, dining and entertainment, further extend your visit and explore the charming country towns and vibrant cities of regional NSW.

From riding horseback through rolling outback plains, taking some R&R in wine country, hiking through vast rainforests and national parks and indulging in the wealth of local produce the state has to offer, there's no shortage of things to see and do in Australia's number one holiday destination.

Destination NSW Acting Chief Executive Officer Stephen Mahoney says the campaign is the first phase of a two-year recovery plan that will focus on getting domestic and international visitors inspired and excited about holidaying in Sydney and NSW.

"We have been so inspired and encouraged by the global outpouring of love in response to the bushfires and this recovery campaign leverages that support to show the world how truly special NSW's experiences and destinations are," Mr Mahoney said.

"NSW communities really need a break, and we can help by taking a trip soon within the state and inspiring others to do the same by sharing our experiences on social media."

Joining the #LoveNSW movement is easy:

1. Book a trip to NSW

2. Capture a photo in an iconic and inspiring NSW location, framed by your hands in a heart shape 3. Share the photo on social media with the hashtag #LoveNSW

About Destination NSW

Destination NSW is the lead NSW Government agency for the State's tourism and major events industry and is responsible for devising and implementing strategies to grow the State's visitor economy. Our particular focus is driving tourism and acquiring and developing major sporting and cultural events for Sydney and regional NSW. In addition, Destination NSW is the major investor in Business Events Sydney with the aim of securing more international conventions, incentive travel reward programs, corporate events and exhibitions.

About Now's The Time to Love NSW

Now's The Time to Love NSW is a socially-led marketing campaign and part of the first phase of the NSW Government's Tourism Recovery package developed by Destination NSW to encourage visitation to NSW. Now's The Time To Love NSW builds on and complements Tourism Australia's Here This Year domestic tourism campaign and is funded by both State and Federal investments.

