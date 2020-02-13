Left Menu
Development News Edition

India finds and treats its 'Missing Million' TB Cases; gap reduced to 3.5 lakh patients: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Since the launch of the new National Strategic Plan (2017-25), there has been a 38 per cent increase in TB case notifications to the government - from 17.36 lakhs in 2017 to 23.98 lakhs in 2019, informed Vikas Sheel, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India during a media sensitization workshop on TB in New Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 13:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 13:07 IST
India finds and treats its 'Missing Million' TB Cases; gap reduced to 3.5 lakh patients: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Since the launch of the new National Strategic Plan (2017-25), there has been a 38 per cent increase in TB case notifications to the government - from 17.36 lakhs in 2017 to 23.98 lakhs in 2019, informed Vikas Sheel, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India during a media sensitization workshop on TB in New Delhi. He further added that the government has been successful in closing the notification gap (between estimated incidence and notified cases), referred earlier as the 'missing million', to less than three lakhs, through greater engagement with private-sector health care providers.

Under the National Strategic Plan (2017-25), the Government of India committed to ending TB by 2025, five years ahead of the SDG target - 80 per cent reduction in incidence and 90 per cent reduction in mortality by 2025 from a baseline of 2015. For this, the government has ensured adequate budgetary allocations to ensure patients seeking care in the private sector also receive free and standardized treatment.

In line with the National Strategic Plan, the government is rolling out private sector engagement programs across the country to engage private providers such as formal and informal doctors, chemists and diagnostic labs, aimed at facilitating appropriate delivery of TB diagnosis and treatment. In 2018, the government partnered with the Global Fund to launch JEET or the Joint Effort for Elimination of TB, a private sector engagement program operating in 45 large cities across the country. To intensify this engagement, the Government of India along with the state governments has already scaled up the model through domestic resources across 125 other districts. This is being further scaled up in 2020.

"The TB program has come a long way in the last few years and the increased number of notifications is an important step in the elimination of the disease from the country. The government has reiterated its commitment to provide free-of-cost, high-quality TB care to all patients in the country, including those being treated in the private sector. We are already providing patients in the private sector with diagnostics, UDST, and free drugs, since last year," said Sheel. Multiple studies conducted in India through the years have shown that around 25 per cent TB patients seek care through private-sector health care providers. Recognizing this, in 2012, the Government of India made TB a notifiable disease - each provider was mandated to notify each TB case to the authorities.

In 2018, the government further strengthened the policy by issuing a Gazette Notification for mandatory notification along with provisions of penal actions, in case of non-compliance. The government also provides incentives to private providers for notifications and reporting of treatment outcomes. Increasing community participation in the TB program

In the past year, the government has launched TB forums at various levels, including at the district and block levels. The forums aim to address a range of issues including improving awareness about the TB program initiatives and ensure its high uptake, and address stigma around the disease by engaging with a range of stakeholders including patients, elected leaders (including Gram Pradhans), and health care workers, among others. The program has also worked on building the capacity of TB survivors to serve as TB 'champions' to help others in completing treatment successfully. Till date, over 300 TB champions have been empowered and mentored to supporting over 8,000 TB patients.

Going forward, the government aims to scale up community participation by expanding patient mentoring programs, create a grievance redressal mechanism, and expand engagement with Panchayati Raj institutions, self-help groups and other grass-root platforms. Earlier in the day, Dr KS Sachdeva, Deputy Director-General, Central TB Division, Government of India gave an overview of the achievements of the TB program in 2019.

Microscopy centers in 2019 saw an increase of 20 per cent as compared to 2018. Similarly, rapid molecular testing devices has been ramped up from 1,180 to 1,530 in the year 2019. TB notifications have increased 14 per cent in 2019 as compared to the previous year with overall TB cases reported at 23.9 lakhs in both private and public sector, he added. "In the last few years, India has transitioned from a TB control response to one which focuses on elimination. We have therefore introduced several transformative strategies such as private sector engagement, community participation and a provision for social support, which are changing the way we diagnose, treat and prevent TB," said Dr Sachdeva.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro goes official in China: Here are the details

Xiaomi launched today the much-anticipated Mi 10 series in Mainland China. The latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese company features AMOLED display with industry-leading 180Hz refresh rate, 108-megapixel quad rear camera module and S...

1 killed, another missing as SUV falls into canal near Muzaffarnagar

A 28-year-old Haryana resident died while another is missing after a SUV with four passengers plunged into the Ganga canal on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway, police said on Thursday. The other two passengers were rescued, they said.The...

Nirbhaya: SC reserves order for Friday on convict Vinay's plea challenging rejection of mercy plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order for Friday on Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convict Vinay Sharmas plea challenging rejection of his mercy petition by the president. Sharma is one of the four convicts on death row in the...

Hong Kong shares off 3-week high on coronavirus worries

Hong Kong stocks fell from a three-week high on Thursday as worries over the coronavirus outbreak heightened after the number of new confirmed cases and deaths soared in Chinas Hubei province. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020