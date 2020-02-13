Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt considering imposition of import restrictions on TV sets

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 14:24 IST
Govt considering imposition of import restrictions on TV sets

The government is mulling imposing import restrictions on television sets with an aim to cut inbound shipments of non-essential items, sources said. Both the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the commerce ministry are discussing a proposal in this regard, they said.

Putting an item under restricted category of imports means that the importer of that commodity would have to seek a licence from the commerce ministry's directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) for the imports. Imports of TV stood at about USD one billion during 2018-19.

China (USD 535 million in 2018-19) is the largest exporter of TV sets in India. It was followed by countries like Vietnam (UD 327 million), Malaysia (USD 109 million), Hong Kong (USD 10.52 million, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Germany. The government is also likely to impose restrictions on imports of furniture with a view to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce inbound shipments of non-essential items.

The government has earlier his month imposed similar restrictions on imports of refined palm oil. Out of over USD 500 billion worth of imports in 2018-19, products imported under 'others' category accounted for over USD 100 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan signs deal with families of victims of USS Cole bombing: ministry

Khartoum, Feb 13 AFP Sudans justice ministry said early Thursday it had signed a deal with the families of the American servicemen killed in the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen.The deal was signed on February 7 in Washington to fulfil...

Doesn't look, feel, smell right when etailer makes Rs 6K cr loss on Rs 5K turnover: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asked e-commerce players to strictly adhere to FDI norms, saying it certainly does not look and feel and smell right when a company makes a loss of Rs 6,000 crore on a turnover of Rs 5...

EIB Group provides EUR 865m of loans, equity in Romania in 2019

The European Investment Bank Group EIB Group, comprising the European Investment Bank EIB and its subsidiary, the European Investment Fund EIF, provided EUR 865m of loans, guarantees, equity and microfinance operations in Romania in 2019.Su...

3 persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala now stable: Govt

Three persons who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kerala are now stable, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. The 645 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city have all tested negative for the virus and disch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020