Left Menu
Development News Edition

PE investment in real estate up 3 pc at Rs 43,704 cr during 2019: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 14:41 IST
PE investment in real estate up 3 pc at Rs 43,704 cr during 2019: Report

Private equity (PE) investment in the real estate sector rose 3 per cent to Rs 43,704 crore during the last calendar year on increased interest of foreign investors in commercial properties, property consultant Cushman & Wakefield said on Thursday. According to the data, PE investment in office segment declined to Rs 21,890 crore in 2019, from Rs 23,930 crore in 2018, while housing segment saw 22 per cent fall in PE inflows to Rs 7,457 crore during the period under review, from Rs 9,600 crore a year ago.

However, PE investment in retail and warehousing segments increased during last year. Retail segment attracted Rs 5,500 crore last year as against Rs 1,990 crore in 2018. Warehousing witnessed Rs 3,810 crore worth investment in 2019 as compared with Rs 2,870 crore in the previous year.

"With volumes touching Rs 43,700 crore in 2019, in comparison to Rs 42,440 crore in 2018, confirms the confidence of institutional investors in the Indian real estate market," said Anshul Jain, Country Head & Managing Director, India, Cushman & Wakefield. Jain further added that "with strong demand in the commercial segment, investor interest has remained robust in this asset class, for core and build-to-core opportunities, despite the tepidness in the residential sector".

Jain expects investment volumes to remain healthy on account of anticipated deployment of fund commitments that have been made across the office and warehousing/logistics platforms. "In addition, strategic investments in alternative segments like co-living / student housing, co-working, and data centers are likely to garner active interest from institutional investors," he said.

As per the data, foreign investors contributed 72.9 per cent to total investment inflows during 2019. Equity capital infusion formed 80.5 per cent of the total investment inflows during 2019, up from a 64 per cent share in 2018. "... joint ventures between foreign investors and domestic entities remain a bright spot indicating long term and patient capital being invested into the sector. Such partnerships aimed at greenfield, brownfield development especially in commercial (office and retail) and industrial segments is a sign of increasing institutionalization in the real estate sector," the consultant said.

Greenfield Development refers to the real estate development of land not previously used for residential, commercial or industrial purpose. Brownfield development mean to start a project based on prior work or to rebuild (engineer) a product from an existing one.

Mumbai topped the annual investment volume with a 32 per cent share, followed by Bengaluru at 14 per cent. Pune had a 7 per cent share in the overall investments for 2019, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai at 6 per cent each. Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm with 48,000 employees in about 400 offices and 70 countries.

In 2017, the firm had revenue of USD 6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

TAKE Solutions records consolidated Q3 profits at Rs 51.14 crore

TAKE Technology Analytics Knowledge Enterprise Solutions on Thursday said it has recorded consolidated profits for the quarter ending December 2019 at Rs 51.14 crore. The city-based services provider in life sciences clocked consolidated pr...

Entrepreneurship conclave held in Nagaland to boost local start-ups

Over the years, young entrepreneurs from the northeast region have made their mark in different parts of the country through their unique start-ups in various sectors. To encourage and motivate young start-up entrepreneurs of the northeast ...

Focusing on 12-13 sectors with competitive edge to boost exports: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said they are focusing on 12-13 sectors such as textiles where India has a competitive edge to boost exports. He said that exports grow when there is both comparative and competitive e...

10 yrs on, German Bakery blast continues to haunt victims' kin

Ten years after a blast at the German Bakery in Maharashtras Pune city claimed 17 lives and left over 50 people injured, the wounds are yet to heal as the survivors and families of those killed have still not come to terms with the losses t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020