India International Knit fair to begin in Tirupur on Feb 17

The 47th edition of the India International Knit Fair would begin at Tirupur, the knitwear capital of India, from February 17. The three-day fair would be an ideal platform to develop business prospects and pursue new trends as it unfolds choices galore in men's and women's wear, kids' wear, sports wear, shirts, shorts, Bermudas, tracksuits and skirts and lingeries.

India Knit Fair Association, the organiser, is expecting buyers from Japan, Australia, Singapore, the UK, USA, Canada, South Africa and the UAE and the response from overseas buyers and buying agents to visit the fair was encouraging, a press release said on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Handloom and Textiles Minister O S Manian would inaugurate the fair in the presence of Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, the release said.

PTI NVM NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.