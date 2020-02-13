Gupshup partners with Xiaomi to enable Smart SMS in MIUI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Gupshup, the leading smart messaging platform has partnered with Xiaomi, India's number one smartphone and smart TV brand to provide smart SMS in MIUI's messaging app. The advanced AI-powered features enable automated classification and smart visualization of messages helping users to manage their messaging inbox more efficiently.

The update with the new features is live in the latest version of MIUI 11, available across MIUI smartphones. "Gupshup is committed to bringing the best smart messaging experience to smartphone mobile users, particularly those that enable them to simplify their lives," said Beerud Sheth, CEO, Gupshup.

"We're happy to be partnering with Xiaomi, whose premium devices are once again ahead of the technology curve and making lives efficient for millions of Mi fans," added Sheth. "We are extremely happy to bring Gupshup onboard and provide an improved messaging experience to all our users. MIUI has been built and customized especially for the Indian audience over the last five years," said Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operations Officer, Xiaomi India, while commenting on the partnership.

"It not only tries to deliver the best user experience but also takes user feedback very seriously and incorporates it at regular intervals. We are sure that our Mi fans and users will see value in the smart visualizations and a more interactive SMS proposition with Gupshup's assistance," added Muralikrishnan The AI-powered software processes the plain text messages and displays them as structured, actionable, easy-to-read cards. The cards are then displayed using pre-designed templates to highlight key information.

The software enabling the smart SMS runs independently and sends no data externally thereby protecting user privacy and providing further data security. A few examples of such templates include package tracking, debit or credit transaction, flight information, one-time password, movie ticket, etc.

