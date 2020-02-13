Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new finance minister of UK
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday appointed Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak as the new finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle.
Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy, will join Home secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Earlier, Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor in a shock move in one of the biggest shakeups since Johnson won a thumping majority in the December 2019 general election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Indian
- Narayana Murthy
- Priti Patel
- Infosys
- Sajid Javid
ALSO READ
Indian-Americans, US businesses welcome appointment of Sandhu as new US envoy
UK seeks to end automatic rights for EU vessels to fish in British waters
On this day, Irfan Pathan became second Indian to take Test hat-trick
Indian student from Wuhan in Ujjain hospital isolation ward for possible coronavirus infection
Indian women's hockey team lose 0-1 to New Zealand