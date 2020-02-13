OYO Workspaces forays into Chennai with Innov8, Workflo

Workspaces solution provider OYO Workspaces on Friday unveiled coworking brands Innov8 and

Workflo marking its foray into the Chennai market. Innov8 is premium offering of ergonomically designed work

space while Workflo is a budget friendly, co-working solution, a company statement said.

The 400-plus seater Innov8 Centre is located in Guindy while Workflo with over 1,000 seating capacity in Perungudi,

Old Mahabalipuram Road (also known as the IT Corridor). According to OYO Workspaces, Innov8 is currently present

in seven cities with 18 centres hosting 6,000 professionals. Workflo would be an attractive hub for businesses and

entrepreneurs in Chennai. It is currently present in four centres (across the country) with capacity of 1,500 seats.

".. these workspaces are carefully curated keeping in mind the preferences of the young and always-on generation,

with a focus on ergonomics, affordability and convenience..," OYO India and South Asia chief operating officer, Ankit Gupta

said. "We have received a phenomenal response for the inaugural

centres of both our Innov8 and Workflo brands and will be keen to support many more start-ups and large companies..," he

said. The Innov8 centre in Guindy is offered from Rs 13,000 for

private offices, Rs 700 per hour for meeting rooms and Rs 800 per hour for conference rooms.

The cost per seat starts at a price of Rs 9,000 plus taxes per month.

At the Workflo Centre (in Perungudi), prices are Rs 6,500 for private offices, Rs 500 per hour for conference and

meeting rooms, respectively. The cost per seat starts from Rs 5,000 plus taxes, it

said.PTI VIJ ROH ROH

