mfine announces launch of Remote Clinics
mfine, an AI powered, on-demand healthcare service which enables virtual medical
consultations, on Thursday announced the launch of Remote Clinics.
Remote Clinics bring the hospital's satellite or nodal centres, corporate clinic outposts and diagnostic health
centres on the mfine platform and enables virtual consultations with speciality doctors via audio and video
chat, said the company in a press release. mfine rolled out the first set of remote clinics in
partnership with RxDx Bangalore and Fortis Mumbai, it said. The company plans to scale this model across India by
partnering with similar specialty hospitals having primary health centres and aims to add 100 more clinics on its network
in the next six months. mfine started the first phase of deployment with RxDx
Hospitals Bangalore, a multi-specialty chain of hospitals with eight primary healthcare clinics and 15 corporate clinics.
Apart from the remote clinics, mfine will also support the doctors working at RxDx Aarogyasri centres, nodal and
corporate clinics across all branches. mfine is also onboarding Fortis Mumbai with four primary
healthcare centres. "mfine aims to be one of the largest virtual hospitals in
the world with services across primary care, secondary care and chronic care management including auxiliary services like
diagnostic tests," the company said. The mfine app is currently available in English on Google
Playstore and Appstore, the press release said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Peru's Keiko Fujimori vows to 'end her silence' as she is jailed again
16 more US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian missile attack
UPDATE 1-Trump praises Pompeo for doing 'a good job on' NPR reporter
UPDATE 4-Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears
Kings clash with Thunder, seek third straight win