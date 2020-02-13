mfine announces launch of Remote Clinics

mfine, an AI powered, on-demand healthcare service which enables virtual medical

consultations, on Thursday announced the launch of Remote Clinics.

Remote Clinics bring the hospital's satellite or nodal centres, corporate clinic outposts and diagnostic health

centres on the mfine platform and enables virtual consultations with speciality doctors via audio and video

chat, said the company in a press release. mfine rolled out the first set of remote clinics in

partnership with RxDx Bangalore and Fortis Mumbai, it said. The company plans to scale this model across India by

partnering with similar specialty hospitals having primary health centres and aims to add 100 more clinics on its network

in the next six months. mfine started the first phase of deployment with RxDx

Hospitals Bangalore, a multi-specialty chain of hospitals with eight primary healthcare clinics and 15 corporate clinics.

Apart from the remote clinics, mfine will also support the doctors working at RxDx Aarogyasri centres, nodal and

corporate clinics across all branches. mfine is also onboarding Fortis Mumbai with four primary

healthcare centres. "mfine aims to be one of the largest virtual hospitals in

the world with services across primary care, secondary care and chronic care management including auxiliary services like

diagnostic tests," the company said. The mfine app is currently available in English on Google

Playstore and Appstore, the press release said.

