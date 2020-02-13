Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shell, Reliance win in English High Court against Govt in PMT oil, gas field dispute

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:42 IST
Shell, Reliance win in English High Court against Govt in PMT oil, gas field dispute

In a big win for Shell and its partner Reliance Industries, the English High Court has rejected Indian government's challenge to the recovery of certain costs in the western offshore Panna-Mukta and Tapti oil and gas fields they operated. The government had sought USD 3.5 billion in dues from Reliance and Shell-owned BG Exploration & Production India Ltd based on an October 2016 partial award of an international arbitration tribunal over the recovery of certain costs from the sale of oil and gas produced from the Panna-Mukta and Tapti fields.

The two firms had gone to the English High Court against the 2016 partial award. Sources with direct knowledge of the development said the English High Court had previously directed the tribunal to reconsider certain issues. The tribunal subsequently in 2018 issued another award to uphold the two companies right to recover costs.

This award was challenged by the government. Justice Robin Knowles of the English High Court (EHC) delivered a judgement on February 12 rejecting all of Government of India's five challenges to the 2018 award, sources said.

When contacted, Reliance declined to comment on the issue. The government had used the 2016 partial award not just to raise a USD 3.5 billion demand on Reliance and Shell but also sought to block Reliance's USD 15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco on grounds that the company owed money to it.

Reliance and Shell had countered the government petition in the Delhi High Court saying ‎the petition is an abuse of process as no arbitration award has fixed any final liability of dues on the company. ‎ Sources said the Arbitration Tribunal adjudicating disputes under the Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) between BG Exploration & Production India Ltd (Shell) and Reliance with Government of India issued Final Partial Award on October 12, 2016. Parts of the 2016 Award were challenged by the two firms the EHC, and the EHC directed the Arbitration Tribunal to reconsider certain issues.

Arbitration Tribunal reconsidered the issues and on October 1, 2018, gave its Final Partial Award holding that certain costs incurred by two companies were agreed to be cost recoverable by the Government of India. Government of India challenged the 2018 Award on five issues. The two companies also filed a challenge on one issue that certain costs which Arbitration Tribunal held not be recoverable.

The English court has scheduled a Consequential hearing on February 28, 2020, for issuing further directions in the matter, they said. Shell and Reliance had previously contended that the tribunal's 2016 award determined certain issues of principles. Pending determination of all issues before it, appropriately, it did not award any monetary sums. Quantification of amounts, if any, by the tribunal is to be done when all issues have been decided.

Certain parts of the 2016 award were challenged by the two companies before an English court wherein it decided some parts of challenge in favour of them and directed the arbitration tribunal to reconsider those parts of the 2016 award. The tribunal, having reconsidered, issued another partial award in December 2018 which was in favour of the two firms. While this challenge was pending in the English court, the government unilaterally calculated certain amounts, based upon its interpretation of the 2016 award, which the government alleges are payable by Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), BG and RIL.

ONGC owns a 40 per cent stake in the fields while Reliance and Shell have 30 per cent each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi defers global product launch of Mi 10 series, scheduled for Feb 23

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has delayed the global product launch of the latest flagship Mi 10 series, scheduled originally for February 23. The announcement comes hours after the GSM Association GSMA canceled the 2020 Mobile World Cong...

Rupee marginally up at 71.31 amid weak macro data

The rupee on Thursday edged up marginally to close at 71.31 against the US dollar amid weak macro-economic data disappointing market participants. Forex traders said disappointing macro economic numbers and weak domestic equities weighed on...

Make public pending criminal cases of candidates within 48 hours of selection: SC to parties

Holding that candidates for elections should not be selected merely on their winnability, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed political parties to make public within 48 hours details of pending criminal cases against them, in a far-reach...

Eskom to not implement load shedding for second day

As the nations attention turns towards Parliament for President Cyril Ramaphosas State of the Nation Address this evening, Eskom says it will not be implementing load shedding for the second consecutive day.Eskom has not loadshed since yest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020