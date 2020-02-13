BMW launches 530i Sport in India priced at Rs 55.4 lakh

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched its sedan BMW 530i Sport in India priced at Rs 55.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW 530i Sport is powered by a 2-litre BS-VI compliant four-cylinder petrol engine with a power of 252 hp mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The car can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.1 seconds.

The model is locally produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai, the company said in a statement. The car comes with new technologies such as BMW display key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock and BMW gesture control, which recognises six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions, it added.

Besides, it also features parking assistant that makes parking and maneuvering easier with the help of rear view camera and park distance control, among other features.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

