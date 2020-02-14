APU Holds Financial Educational Program by SEBI & SBI and Awareness Program by Art of Living

GUWAHATI, India, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Law and Juridical Sciences, APU, Pasighat conducted a program on financial educational program by SEBI, SBI and an awareness program by Art of Living recently. The purpose of the seminar was to interact with the students about roles and responsibilities of SEBI in the capital market and also about carrier opportunities at SEBI. It was headed by the prominent person from SEBI, Miss Amoni Diru, BA.L.L.B. 2nd Semester, School of Law and Juridical Sciences, who welcomed all the guests and started with a brief introduction about SEBI, she further added, "We are very pleased to have such capable members of this esteemed organization with us today who chose our university for such a good cause."

Prof. Major Ashok Kumar, Vice Chancellor of APU welcomed the Chief Guest, Mr. Kennedy Rina, Asst. Manager of SEBI from Guwahati and felicitated him with a token of love. Financial educational awareness program was delivered by esteemed guest Mr. Kennedy who started with an introduction on SEBI and the established surveillance system for monitoring the trading activities in the capital markets and also interacted with the students of law.

He said, "Security market is an important part of financial market and there are primary and secondary market relating to share market. The role of SEBI is to make regulations circular and guidelines for the participants of SEBI." He also discussed about recruitment at SEBI and encouraged the students to apply at their organization. Mr. Kennedy Rina explained the significance of SEBI to the students and also encouraged them to prepare for various competitive examination to get engaged with some of the government bodies / companies.

Mr. Rajesh Todi, Chief Manager of SBI, Pasighat branch gave some information regarding recruitment of junior associate at SBI and encouraged all the students to avail the opportunities of jobs in bank and also shared his experience in the banking life. Sharing his experience Mr. Rajesh Todi said he served 20 years in bank.

Mr. Shivjeet and his team will start a yoga workshop from 25th feb to 28 the Feb, 2020 in the APU campus for students and for staff members. The Art of Living team will be conducting a Yoga workshop in the APU campus for all the students and staff members from 25th to 28th february 2020.

A program on Financial Education and the Awareness program was organized successfully by School of Law and Juridical Sciences, APU, Pasighat. The dignitaries present were Prof.(Major) Ashok Kumar, Vice Chancellor of APU, Dr.Rajesh Arora, CEO of APU, Dr. Baharul Islam (HOD) Law, and other faculties and students of APU. All the dignitaries shared their valuable knowledge and experience. At the end, Miss Amoni Diru proposed a vote of thanks to the invited guest for visiting the institute and explaining various important aspects to the students about SEBI. It was overall an enlightening and informative programme held in APU campus, Pasighat.

About Apex Professional University

Apex Professional University (APU) has been established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as a Statutory University under the public private partnership (PPP) scheme in accordance with the provisions contained in section 2(f) of University Grant Commission Act, 1956 and empowered to award degrees in terms of section 22 of UGC Act, 1956. APEX Professional University is also recognized by the Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Council of Architecture (COA) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for various Degree and Diploma Programs.

Apex Professional University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), ASSOCHAM and Quality Council of India. Forbes Magazine has recognized Apex Professional University (APU) as a "Great Indian Institute" and has been acknowledged as "Best Education Brand" by Economic Times. The University has initiated the process of its accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Apex Professional University has established an Institute of Indian Knowledge (IIK) as a Centre of Excellence to research, standardize and validate ancient Indian Sciences. IIK conducts courses in Indian System of Architecture (Vastu Shastra), Indian Metaphysical System (Shad Darshana) and Indian System of Healing (Siddha, Ayurveda & Yoga) that equips the students to address the issues of the present world in a rationalized manner.

