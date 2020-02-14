Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-European shares steady as GDP numbers loom

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 14:48 IST
UPDATE 1-European shares steady as GDP numbers loom
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

European shares traded sideways on Friday as investors awaited fourth-quarter GDP data from across the eurozone, and another jump in coronavirus cases followed World Health Organization (WHO) assurances that the trajectory of the outbreak had not changed.

Among big movers was British drugmaker AstraZeneca, which sank more than 5% and was on track for its worst day since mid-2017 after it fell short on quarterly earnings and warned the coronavirus was liable to hurt sales for months. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC also dropped to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after flagging a new strategy to slash its investment bank and rename the company.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was largely unchanged by 0856 GMT, having briefly touched a record high of 431.51. However, the index was on course for a second straight week of gains thanks to a relief rally earlier in the week. Fourth-quarter EU flash GDP estimates at 1000 GMT are expected to show the European economy barely expanded between October and December amid a manufacturing slump and global trade headwinds.

Data from Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, came in below expectations, setting a gloomy tone for the cumulative figure due later. "We started the year thinking that eventually, the eurozone in 2020 was going to grow above trend," said Andrea Cicione, head of the strategy at TS Lombard in London.

"The impact of the coronavirus (however) seems to be something that could damage Europe disproportionately in comparison to the developed world, because of the reliance on China." Real estate and utilities were the best performing European sectors for the day, rising about 0.9% each.

Utilities were boosted by France's Electricite de France SA, which topped the STOXX 600 after its annual core earnings beat expectations. German stocks were flat.

Easing some concerns over the virus outbreak in China, the WHO said a large jump in new coronavirus cases seen on Thursday was due to a change in classification methods and did not necessarily reflect the "tip of an iceberg" of a wider epidemic. China-sensitive sectors such as basic resources and travel and leisure, which had been heavily sold off at the start of the outbreak, were slated to be the best weekly performers among their peers after seeing strong rebounds.

"Our take is that (the outbreak) will prove to be a one-off, and therefore the market is discounting that," TS Lombard's Cicione said. French carmaker Renault SA fell sharply after posting its first annual loss in 10 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Centre's only goal is to speed up pace of development in J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the only goal to speed up the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir. The only goal of the Central government is to spe...

DoT withdraws order on no coercive action against telcos; directs urgent compliance to SC order

The telecom department has withdrawn its order that asked for no coercive action against telecom companies defaulting on statutory dues payment after the Supreme Court on Friday took a strong view of non-compliance with its order. The order...

South Africa call off proposed Pakistan tour citing workload

South Africa have ruled out participation in a proposed T20 series in Pakistan following their India tour next month, citing players workload. The tour will be rescheduled at a later date suitable to both the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB and ...

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns over transfer

Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, the second senior most judge of the Bombay HighCourt, has tendered his resignation saying that he does not want to be transferred out of Maharashtra due to his personaland family reasons. Talking to report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020