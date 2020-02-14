Left Menu
Development News Edition

GVK's loss shrinks to Rs 96 crore in Q3

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 14:50 IST
GVK's loss shrinks to Rs 96 crore in Q3

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI): GVK Power and Infrastructure Limiteds consolidated net loss during the quarter ended

December 31 was reported at Rs 96 crore from Rs 101 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal, the company said in a

filing with bourses. The total revenue of the company stood at Rs 1,156 crore

during the quarter as against Rs 1,109 core in Q3 FY '19. Airports segment of theGVKGroup garnered Rs 1,044

crore revenue in the third quarter against Rs 930 crore in the October-December quarter.

Auditors of GVK expressed serious concerns over the group's ability to continue as a 'going concern' owing to huge

pile of debts. Further material uncertainties are being faced by various

projects executed by the group, its associates and joint ventures and for which it has provided guarantees/commitments

and/or has undertaken to provide financial assistance. These conditions, along with other matters, indicate that

a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the groups ability to continue as a going concern," GVKs

auditors Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP said in their comments.

The group has incurred losses of about Rs 388 crore for the nine months of the current fiscal and has defaulted in

repayment of loans and interest payments, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Centre's only goal is to speed up pace of development in J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the only goal to speed up the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir. The only goal of the Central government is to spe...

DoT withdraws order on no coercive action against telcos; directs urgent compliance to SC order

The telecom department has withdrawn its order that asked for no coercive action against telecom companies defaulting on statutory dues payment after the Supreme Court on Friday took a strong view of non-compliance with its order. The order...

South Africa call off proposed Pakistan tour citing workload

South Africa have ruled out participation in a proposed T20 series in Pakistan following their India tour next month, citing players workload. The tour will be rescheduled at a later date suitable to both the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB and ...

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns over transfer

Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, the second senior most judge of the Bombay HighCourt, has tendered his resignation saying that he does not want to be transferred out of Maharashtra due to his personaland family reasons. Talking to report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020