Left Menu
Development News Edition

US ready to meet India's energy demand; trade talks continue: White House

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 15:47 IST
US ready to meet India's energy demand; trade talks continue: White House

The US is ready to supply oil and gas to energy-hungry India as much as it wants as there is a huge potential for bilateral cooperation in the key sector, a top White House official has said ahead of President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the country. Larry Kudlow, economic advisor to Trump, said that talks are going on between India and the US on a trade deal that could be inked during the visit of the president.

He made the statement while responding to a question about the progress on a trade deal ahead of the presidential visit. On Tuesday, Trump said he was looking forward to his first visit to India this month and signalled his willingness to sign a trade agreement with New Delhi "if we can make the right deal".

Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding to another question on the increase in export of energy to India, Kudlow said there is a much greater potential.

"Could be, hope so. Let's remove all the barriers. They (Indians) need energy. We have the energy. "When we had our bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister Modi, I said, you give me a number (to export energy from the US to India) and I'll meet it," Kudlow said.

In his State of the Union address last week, President Trump said: "The United States has become the number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world, by far". In the last few years, America's export of energy to India increased from zero to USD 8 billion last year and this year it is expected to increase to USD 10 billion.

"Our energy trade touched close to USD 8 billion last year. Mind you, this was zero, a few years ago," India's new ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said in his remarks at a reception hosted in his honour by the US India Business Council. "In fact in 2013, I testified before the House Energy Committee advocating US energy exports to India. In 2017, our leadership decided to elevate our energy partnership to a strategic energy partnership," Sandhu said.

According to the US State Department, US energy exports are an important area of growth in the trade relationship. In 2018, India purchased 48.2 million barrels of US crude oil, a significant increase from 9.6 million in 2017. India and the US have established a Strategic Energy Partnership (SEP) replacing the erstwhile Energy Dialogue. This was done during the last meeting held in New Delhi on April 17, 2018 between Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and US Secretary for Energy Rick Perry.

The SEP has four primary pillars of cooperation -- Oil and Gas; Power and Energy Efficiency; Renewable Energy and Sustainable Growth; and Coal. As a first step, they also announced the establishment of US-India Natural Gas Task Force to support India's vision for natural gas. The two sides also reaffirmed their strong commitment to early and full implementation of the civil nuclear energy partnership, including the Westinghouse civil nuclear project in Kovvada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong pledges $605 mln as city fights to contain spread of virus

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pledged HK4.7 billion 605 million on Friday to the citys Hospital Authority as it grapples to contain the spread of coronavirus.Lam, the former British colonys most unpopular leader since it returned to Chinese c...

SpiceJet shares climb nearly 6 pc after Q3 results

Shares of SpiceJet on Friday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company posted a net profit of Rs 73.2 crore for the three months ended December. The scrip climbed 5.79 per cent to close at Rs 89.60 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 1...

DR Congo’s PM launches AfDB-funded drinking water production in Mbuji-Mayi

The Honourable Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sylvestre Ilunga has recently unveiled the rehabilitation and modernization and distribution system of the city of Mbuji-Mayi, Kasai-Oriental.The African Development Bank ha...

Centre's only goal is to speed up pace of development in J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the only goal to speed up the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir. The only goal of the Central government is to spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020