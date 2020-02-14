Piramal Realty Receives an Overwhelming Response for A Class Homes

- Records sale of INR 200 crore with over 300 units within 9 days of the launch

MUMBAI, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, received an overwhelming response for its launch of A Class Homes in the Value Housing Segment at Piramal Vaikunth (RERA No. P51700024023). The company managed to sell over 300 apartments with a sales value of INR 200 Crores in its maiden Value Housing project at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane. The project offers 1, 1 +Study and 2 BHK apartments with access to premium amenities starting at ~INR 57 lacs.

Spread across 5 acres, the newest launch from Piramal Realty goes beyond bare necessities of practical homes by providing its owners an elevated experience. This project offers a unique blend of amenities along with biophilic aesthetics that include elements of natural habitats. In addition to the larger project's common amenities, some of the Cluster specific amenities would comprise of swimming pool, toddler's play area, library, hobby area, indoor games room and gymnasium.

Commenting on the response, Gaurav Sawhney, President, Sales & Marketing, Piramal Realty, said, "Consumers are now moving towards projects that offer efficient layouts with amenities at the right price and in good locations. We are glad to establish our presence in the value-housing segment and have impressed our consumers with the overall offering of 'A Class Homes'. We are confident of creating homes that will significantly improve the quality of life by setting gold standards in customer-centricity, architectural design, quality and safety."

Piramal Vaikunth is a residential complex spread over 32 acres, featuring high-rise towers, townhouses, world-class amenities and facilities. The development will also include an ISKCON temple. Project partners include internationally acknowledged firms like HOK - Master Planners, BuroHappold - Structural Consultants, Edifice - Design Architects and Lerch Bates- Vertical transportation.

About Piramal Realty

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 17 mn sq ft of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living.

