Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt announces investments of over Rs 3,000 cr with potential of employment for 14,000

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 17:14 IST
MP govt announces investments of over Rs 3,000 cr with potential of employment for 14,000

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced investments worth over Rs 3,000 crore by private firms in the state, with a potential to generate employment opportunities for 14,000 people, according to an official document. The announcement in this regard was made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath during the textile and garment sector round table held here.

The highest investment of Rs 3,000 crore with employment generation potential for 10,000 people was announced by Trident Group, it said. Investments of Rs 100 crore and Rs 50 crore were announced by Mayur Uniquoters and Gokaldas Exports with a potential of generating 1,000 and 3,000 employment, the document said.

Another firm-- Pratibha Syntex-- will set up a textile park for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) units in Indore with an investment of Rs 100 crore, it said. Besides these, the MP government has decided to implement several measures to further boost ease of doing business in the state.

Chief Minister Nath said immediate clearances and licenses will be provided for up to 40 services within 7 working days. The state will take up policy for incentivising composite and integrated units in textile sector, he said.

The government has urged private developers to come forward for the development of garment park at Barlai (20 kms from Indore on way to Dewas) on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model. "The state will devise more incentives for manufacturing of textile and apparels from organic cotton," Nath announced.

He said any industry with investment lesser than Rs 100 crore but employing more than 500 people will be considered mega industry and will be eligible for customised package. As per the existing scheme, industries with Rs 100 crore or more investment were considered mega industries for which customised package used to be approved by cabinet committee for investment promotion.

"Until now, garment units which are outside the limits of textile park or industrial parks were not eligible for incentives under the state government garment policy. Now, garment units outside the industrial parks will be eligible for incentives offered under the garment sector package," the chief minister said. He said 'plug and play' industrial park will be developed in Badiya Khedi (Sehore) in an area admeasuring 60 acres which is only 28 kms from Bhopal airport and close to Bhopal-Indore highway.

Investments worth crores of rupees were also announced during food processing sector round table discussion. "PepsiCo procures Rs 110 crore worth of potatoes every year from MP. It will double its procurement of potatoes in future for further processing. The company will also invest in potato manufacturing unit in the state," the document said.

Adani Wilmar will invest enormously in wheat flour business, it said. They will also invest in Soya Badi and Basmati rice processing in Vidisha, according to the document.

Coca-Cola will invest in fresh juice manufacturing unit of oranges and mangoes,it said. "Perishable commodity hub will be set up at Indore and Bhopal to promote export of fruits and vegetables," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana require 121 for win with five wickets in hand against J&K

A seven-wicket haul by Jayant Yadav helped Haryana bounce back into contention on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday. The off-spinner took a career-best seven for 58 to bowl out the ho...

Global security conversations should hear India's views: Jaishankar says in Germany

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that global security conversations should hear the views of India as he arrived here in Germany for the prestigious Munich Security Conference. Jaishankar, who is here for the conference...

Odisha govt announces 5 pc DA hike

The Odisha government on Friday announced a 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance,benefiting lakhs of its employees and pensioners. The hike, which will benefit around 3.5 lakhgovernment employees and 1.5 lakh pensioners, will come into for...

Syrian government helicopter downed in Idlib -Turkish state media

A Syrian government helicopter was downed in a rural area west of Aleppo in Syrias Idlib region, where violence and displacement have spiked in recent weeks, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Friday.Turkeys military has sent a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020