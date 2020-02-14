Future Enterprises net profit declines 67 pc to Rs 12.06 cr in Dec quarter

Future Enterprises Ltd on Friday reported a 66.96 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12.06 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 36.51 crore for the October-December quarter a year ago, Future Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income was Rs 1,483.86 crore during the December 2019 quarter, up marginally 0.33 per cent as against Rs 1,478.87 crore of the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Its revenue from manufacturing and trading was Rs 1,073.85 crore.

While revenue from segments 'leasing and others' and 'logistics' was Rs 208.09 crore and Rs 185.87 crore, respectively. Future Enterprises' total expenses stood at Rs 1,476.67 crore as against Rs 1,458.33 crore, up 1.25 per cent.

Shares of Future Enterprises Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 23.60 on the BSE, down 3.48 per cent from the previous close.

