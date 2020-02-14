Left Menu
IOB focuses on MSME, to lend more in two years: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 18:42 IST
Coimbatore, Feb 14 (PTI): Laying more focus on MSME segment, the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) would increase its

lending to the sector from the present Rs 31,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore in a couple of years from now, a top official

of the bank said on Friday. To focus on the MSME, which is the need of the hour,

the bank has converted 250 branches, including 100 in Tamil Nadu, into MSME-centric branches and given training to 700

employees for the purpose, IOB managing director and CEO Karnam Sekar told reporters here.

Through its outreach programme, the bank officials are meeting the industrialists in the sector to know about the

problems being faced by them, he said. After getting the suggestions, the feedback would be

placed before the Board of the bank to frame a policy to increase the MSME portfolio to Rs 50,000 crore, which could be

in one year to 24 months, Sekar said. On performance, the bank, which was in the red for

the last four-and-a-half years and making loss in the last eight quarters, is hopeful of making profit in the fourth

quarter of current financial year, he said. In the third quarter ended December 2019, IOB

reported a net loss of Rs 6,075 crore as against a net loss of Rs 346 crore during the corresponding quarters in the previous

year on account of higher provisioning of Rs 6,664 crore made for bad debts, Sekar said.

Stating that the gross NPA has been brought down to 17.12 per cent at the end of December as compared to 23.76 per

cent last fiscal, he said that due to provision made during the quarter, the net NPA ratio improved to 5.81 per cent,

which is less than 6 per cent prescribed by RBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Latest News

Lakshmi Vilas Bank net loss narrows to Rs 334 cr in Dec quarter

Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which is under the RBIs prompt corrective action PCA, on Friday said its net loss has narrowed to Rs 334.48 crore during the third quarter ended December 2019. The bank had a net loss of Rs 373.49 c...

Sun TV Network Q3 net up 7.2 pc to Rs 384.69 cr

South-based TV broadcaster Sun TV Network Ltd on Friday reported a 7.15 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax for the December quarter at Rs 384.69 crore. It had reported profit after tax of Rs 359.01 crore in the October-Decem...

Mealtime rule leads to menstruation check on hostel girls

Over 60 girl students of a college in Bhuj in Gujarats Kutch district were allegedly forced byhostel authorities to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.As the allegation came to light and caused an uproar, a police...

UPDATE 2-Nigeria's military razed villages in war on Islamist insurgents -Amnesty International

Nigerias military burned down villages and forcibly displaced hundreds of people in its fight against Islamist insurgents in the countrys northeast, rights group Amnesty International alleged on Friday. Nigerias military, which has frequent...
