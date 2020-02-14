Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi constitutes municipal bonds development committee

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:08 IST
Sebi constitutes municipal bonds development committee

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday said it has constituted a committee which will suggest on policy matters pertaining to development of municipal debt securities and facilitate municipalities for issuance of such bonds. The regulator has constituted a municipal bonds development committee headed by its Executive Director Sujit Prasad and comprises representatives from municipal corporations, lawyers, professionals and market practitioners.

The panel will advise Sebi on issues related to regulation and development of primary and secondary market of municipal debt securities, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement. It will suggest the regulator on matters required to be taken up for changes in legal framework to introduce simplification and transparency in systems and procedures in the primary and secondary market.

Also, the panel would recommend on matters relating to regulation of intermediaries for ensuring investor protection in the primary and secondary market as well as on measures to facilitate issuers, municipalities, for issuance of municipal debt securities. In September, Sebi had relaxed norms for 'muni bonds' issuance to help smart cities as well as entities working in areas of city planning and urban development work, including municipalities, raise funds through debt securities.

Nearly five years ago, the regulator had come out with the Issue and Listing of Debt Securities by Municipalities (ILDM) Regulations and since then seven municipalities have raised nearly Rs 1,400 crore by issuing their debt securities, which are commonly known as 'muni bonds'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

St. Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks U.S. suitors

ROME, Feb 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St. Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a U.S. suitor to become its sister city. The mayor of Terni in central Italy said he hoped to f...

Study reveals differences in airway size develop during puberty

A breakthrough study has found that the differences in airway size between the sexes are developed because of hormonal changes around puberty. According to Paolo Dominelli, a professor in Waterloos Department of Kinesiology, Smaller airways...

7 cattle smugglers held in J&K, 44 animals rescued

Five people were arrested on Friday on charges of cattle smuggling and 44 animals rescued in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Police teams intercepted three load carriers, which were enroute to Kashmir valley, at Jakhani Chowk and Chenani ar...

South Africa call off proposed Pakistan tour citing players' workload

South Africa have ruled out participation in a proposed T20 series in Pakistan following their India tour next month, citing players workload. The tour will be rescheduled at a later date suitable to both the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020