Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to attract more risk capital for 7-8 pc growth rate: Uday Kotak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:50 IST
Need to attract more risk capital for 7-8 pc growth rate: Uday Kotak

If the country wants to achieve a growth rate of 7-8 per cent, it needs to attract more risk capital by building trust among lenders, savers and investors, veteran banker Uday Kotak said on Friday. This trust, he said, can be build through strengthening of corporate governance by companies.

"If we aspire for 7 per cent or 8 per cent or 9 per cent growth, changing the mindset on risk capital and building that trust bridge is core to our future," Kotak, who is managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said at a CII corporate governance summit. Growth in the September quarter slowed to a more-than-six-year low of 4.5 per cent.

Kotak cautioned that lack of trust towards corporates may be leading to the risk aversion. He said the country is scarce on risk capital and access to such capital will not come easily unless lenders, savers and investors trust companies where they are putting in their money.

"The most important aspect of corporate governance we need to focus on is building trust in the mind of any lender, saver, investor that his or her money is safe, and will produce returns which are justifiably and not be taken away by poor governance at the company level," he said. The recent defaults or delayed payments by corporates in the country have made savers worry about their investments, including in debt instruments, making them more risk averse.

Kotak said besides investors, the risk aversion has affected the minds of fund managers, who are buying stocks with better price-to-earnings (PE) ratio rather than of small cap and mid-cap companies. "It is feared that there maybe something in those companies which we do not know. We don't necessarily trust their numbers, the group company's transactions and what the board members maybe doing. So, this lack of trust is leading to an outcome of a risk aversion," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, UK Sinha, former chairman of Sebi, said that corporate India must gauge horizontal trends of global developments and keep up with them to remain globally relevant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

US bans visits by Sri Lanka army chief over war crimes

Washington, Feb 14 AFP The United States said Friday it would refuse entry to Sri Lankas army chief over credible evidence of human rights violations in the bloody 2009 finale to the civil war.Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, whose appoi...

Coronavirus affecting exporters' sentiment globally: FIEO

The sudden spread of coronavirus in China has worsened the global sentiment, and exporters are delaying their shipments, says industry body FIEO. According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO, exports declined 1.66 per cen...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected by coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events whose timing has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,300 people and infected more than 60,000 in China after emerging late last year in Wuhan, the capital of cent...

China's appreciates India's offer of help to fight coronavirus epidemic

China said on Friday it appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. Chinas statement came as the foreign ministry released a list of 33 cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020