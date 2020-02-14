Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Infra net profit up 18 pc to Rs 346 cr in Dec quarter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:57 IST
Reliance Infra net profit up 18 pc to Rs 346 cr in Dec quarter

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Friday reported a 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 345.51 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Anil Ambani-led company had clocked a net profit of Rs 293.77 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income during the quarter was almost stagnant at Rs 4,527.37 crore as against Rs 4,534.42 crore in the year-ago quarter. The firm's total expenses increased to Rs 4,888.79 crore, as against Rs 4,772.46 crore a year ago.

About the operational highlights for the October-December 2019 quarter, the company in a statement said it has added over 55,000 new households in Delhi discoms with the number of total households reaching 43.5 lakh. The statement said its "Q3 FY20 (third quarter of 2019-20) revenue of Rs 303 crore was from road projects, Mumbai Metro One project recorded a revenue of Rs 91 crore."

The statement said it has a "strong E&C (engineering and construction) order book of Rs 28,000 crore as on December 31, 2019" and the company "won arbitration award worth Rs 1,250 crore against Damodar Valley Corporation for 2x600 MW Raghunathpur Thermal Power Project in West Bengal". It said its sale of Delhi-Agra toll road for an enterprise value of Rs 3,600 crore to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd is on track for closure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S., Taliban reach violence reduction agreement -U.S. official

The United States has reached a reduction of violence agreement with the Taliban that could lead to a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday.The official told reporters at a security conferen...

Pay hike for Mizoram muster roll employees

The Mizoram cabinet on Friday decided to hike the remuneration of about 9,000 muster rollemployees in the state, official sources said. At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga,the council of ministers agreed to create separate pa...

Khandu exhorts tribals to speak in native dialects

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday encouraged the tribalcommunities to speak in their native dialects and assured that the state government will provide its support for thepreservation of the local languages. Attending t...

UK firms urged to act on domestic abuse as female murder cases rise

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Feb 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Companies were urged on Friday to offer a lifeline to workers suffering from domestic abuse after official data showed the number of women murdered in England and Wales rose by 10 in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020