Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fortis Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 69.32 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:16 IST
Fortis Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 69.32 cr

Fortis Healthcare on Friday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 69.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, mainly on account of robust performance in its hospital business. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 180.11 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,168.92 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,103.27 crore for the same period a year ago. The third quarter of 2019-20 continues to witness earnings growth with margin expansion in the hospitals business. Hospital business revenues stood at Rs 953.5 crore, a growth of 7.3 per cent. Hospital business contributes around 80 per cent to overall revenues and Ebitda, Fortis Healthcare said.

The diagnostic business gross revenue was Rs 249.4 crore as against Rs 242.6 crore, a growth of 2.8 per cent. This was impacted by the abnormally severe winter in north and central India especially in the month of December, it added. Net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.17 times. Net debt was Rs 1,237 crore in the quarter, Fortis Healthcare said.

"The Q3 results are the third successive quarter of an improved earnings performance specifically from the hospital business," Fortis Healthcare Board of Directors Chairman Ravi Rajagopal said. While the diagnostics business has shown a stable performance, the company is cognisant of the inherent potential that this business offers, he added.

In a similar vein, Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said, "I am pleased with our hospital business operations having progressively improved over successive quarters as reflected in the continuous margin expansion being witnessed." The company continues to focus on the key expense line items across the network in order to ensure that "we run a leaner organisation and our balance sheet remains robust with low gearing and a more efficient working capital cycle", he added.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare on Friday closed at Rs 156.05 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.95 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Becoming bolder, Trump defends right to interfere in criminal cases

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has the legal right to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the U.S. legal system. Trumps criticism of the...

UPDATE 1-U.S., Taliban reach violence reduction agreement -U.S. official

The United States has reached a reduction of violence agreement with the Taliban that could lead to a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday.The official told reporters at a security conferen...

Pay hike for Mizoram muster roll employees

The Mizoram cabinet on Friday decided to hike the remuneration of about 9,000 muster rollemployees in the state, official sources said. At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga,the council of ministers agreed to create separate pa...

Khandu exhorts tribals to speak in native dialects

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday encouraged the tribalcommunities to speak in their native dialects and assured that the state government will provide its support for thepreservation of the local languages. Attending t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020