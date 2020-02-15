Left Menu
Special financial inclusion outreach campaign launched in J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 15-02-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:12 IST
Special financial inclusion outreach campaign launched in J&K

A mass outreach campaign for financial inclusion has been launched by the finance department in close coordination with Union Territory Level Bankers' Committee (UTLBC) in Jammu and Kashmir, an official circular said. "The objective of the campaign, inter alia, is to achieve complete financial literacy of the entire population and to enhance the livelihood options for the people, who have been traditionally left out of such endeavors," read the circular, issued by the Under Secretary (Finance Department) Shafqat Ali Keen on Friday.

It said the campaign would be run by all the banks operating in the Union territory, including the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and would endeavor to link up self-help groups (SHGs), farmer producer organizations (FPOs) and aggregation to act as agents of transformation. "Efforts shall be redoubled to increase enrolments under PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, SUPI, Mudra loan and APY. Under PMJDY, PMSBY and PMJJBY targets have also been assigned to the banks to reach milestones of 22 lakh accounts in PMJDY and 8 lakh and 4 lakh enrolments under PMSBY and PMJJBY respectively by the end of campaign," it said.

In order to reach out to all the segments of the population in each district, the circular said all lead district manager (LDM) across the UT have been advised to organize special camps during the campaign period to push credit growth and enhance enrolments under different social security schemes in their districts. The circular advised all district development commissioners to extend full cooperation to LDMs in organizing special camps during the campaign in their districts and also involve panchayati raj institution functionaries like panches, sarpanches and BDC Chairmen to spread awareness amongst the people about the different financial inclusion schemes of the central government and UT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

