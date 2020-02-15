Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus 'deeply regrets' US tariff increase

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:15 IST
Airbus 'deeply regrets' US tariff increase
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

European aerospace giant Airbus said on Saturday it "deeply regrets" Washington's move to increase tariffs on its planes imported into the United States from Europe. Friday's decision to hike tariffs to 15 percent from March 18 "further escalates trade tensions between the US and the EU", the company said in a statement.

This creates "more instability for US airlines that are already suffering from a shortage of aircraft". The duties have been at 10 percent since October, when Washington slapped tariffs on USD 7.5 billion of European products.

Airbus said the latest decision also "ignores the many submissions made by US airlines, highlighting the fact that they -- and the US flying public -- will ultimately have to pay these tariffs". The office of the United States Trade Representative made the tariff announcement just days after President Donald Trump said it was time to talk "very seriously" about a trade deal with the European Union.

Washington imposed punitive taxes on the USD 7.5 billion in European products after the World Trade Organization (WTO) gave the United States a green light to take retaliatory trade measures against the EU over its subsidies to Airbus. Other products -- including wine, cheese, coffee and olives -- have been taxed at 25 percent since October.

"Airbus will continue its discussions with its US customers and work with them to mitigate effects of tariffs insofar as possible," the company statement said. "Airbus has and will continue to push for a negotiated settlement to this 15-year-long dispute," it said noting that the "further escalation complicates efforts to find a negotiated outcome to this dispute".

Airbus added that it hopes Washington's position will change "especially when the WTO will authorize the EU to impose tariffs on Boeing aircraft, including the 737Max, 787 and 777 aircraft in the May/June timeframe". After a trade war with China that lasted nearly two years, Trump has now turned his sights to Europe.

Washington has brandished the threat of taxing European auto imports, a move targeting Germany, Europe's biggest auto exporter. Trump wants EU member states to further open their markets to American products, particularly agricultural goods He has also threatened to hike tariffs on French wine -- currently at 25 percent -- unless there is a deal on a digital tax which European nations want to impose on US giants such as Amazon and Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Four children killed as school van catches fire in Punjab; CM orders probe

In a ghastly incident, four children were burnt alive when a private schools mini van carrying students caught fire in Punjabs Sangrur district on Saturday, police said. The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsaachar road, they said, ad...

India always accommodative and multipolar: RSS leader

RSS sah sarkaryawah joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Saturday said that India has always been an accommodative and a multipolar country. He was speaking at the Second Nagpur Literary Festival here. India always had a spiritual dem...

RBI board recommends aligning accounting year with fiscal year from 2020-21

The Reserve Bank board on Saturday recommended aligning the central banks accounting year, beginning July, with the financial year from 2020-21, an official statement said. The Central Board of Directors of the RBI at its 582nd meeting revi...

Naidu calls for active participation all to promote tribal culture

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for active participation from all sections of society for the preservation and promotion of tribal culture. Addressing the Aadivasi Mahotsav -- 2020 here, the Vice President said the tribal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020