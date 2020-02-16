Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The Elephant Girl': A tale of Assam's forests, folklore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 15:29 IST
'The Elephant Girl': A tale of Assam's forests, folklore

Assam's forests and its wildlife have always carried an aura of awe and mystery which author Chitta Ranjan Pathak explores against a backdrop of erstwhile royalty as a theme for his debut novel "The Elephant Girl". A mystery novel set in the Raj era, the plot of "The Elephant Girl" is a treacherous maze with the players shuttling between the opulent royal palace in North Bengal and the deep dark, mysterious forests of Assam.

Pathak points out that these forests were once the hunting ground of the princely state of Cooch Behar and the zamindars of Assam's erstwhile undivided Goalpara district. "My love for the jungles, coupled with my interest in the history of the princely states under British India, culminated in this novel," he told PTI.

Elephant catching by 'mahaldars' (forest contractors) was a big industry which gave rise to a subculture of folklore and songs involving the mahouts and their beloveds whom they leave behind when they go to catch the pachyderms. "In these forests, there have been many claims including some from the foresters, of a maiden in white sari leading a herd of elephants, called the 'hastir kanya' (elephant girl)," he said.

According to folk tales, the herd of elephant in the region led by this girl was called the Pagli Sahan (herd led by the mad girl), Pathak, a chemical engineer based at Perth in Australia, pointed out. These forests also had a unique heritage property of the Assam forest department - the Goalpara forest tramway and it is these elements of heritage, folk culture and mystery within the forests that inspired Pathak to write this novel set against the backdrop of his native Assam.

The author said he wanted to highlight the lost heritage of the Goalpara forest tramway and so he started the story with the protagonist's trip in the tram. "I spent my formative years in Bongaigaon and various scenic spots like Jamduar, Laopani, Ultapani, Saralpara, Geylenphu and others in the wildlife rich foothill forests of Ripu and Chirang were our weekend destinations," he said.

Massive destruction of the forests took place when ethnic disturbances, breakdown of law and order happened in the region with the turmoil in the area wiping out the entire tramway infrastructure. "Memories of the incredible richness of those forests, stories of sighting of a mysterious elephant girl (Pagli Sahan) stayed with me even after I moved out of India but it was the gradual destruction of forest cover that made me immensely sad," the author said.

The book has been brought out by Leadstart Publications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

S.Sudan rebels reject president's peace compromise

South Sudan rebels rejected on Sunday a peace offer by President Salva Kiir to return to a system of 10 states, paving the way for a unity government. The rejection by rebel chief Riek Machar dashes hopes of breaking a deadlock and ending a...

Kim Jong Un in first appearance in weeks as coronavirus rages next door

North Koreas Kim Jong Un marked the birth anniversary of the countrys former leader Sunday, in his first reported public appearance in over three weeks as a deadly coronavirus rage in neighboring China. Kim paid high tribute to his father K...

Hong Kong protesters rally against planned virus quarantine centres

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied for a second day in Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against plans to turn some buildings into coronavirus quarantine centres, reviving anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city.The virus has opened ...

BCCI grants Rs 2 crore to Indian Cricketers' Association

The Indian Cricketers Association ICA was on Sunday granted Rs 2 crore by the BCCI to kick-start its operations. The ICA, Indias first-ever players association formed as per recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel, has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020