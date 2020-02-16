Left Menu
Deloitte stops non-audit services to public interest entities in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 16-02-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 17:18 IST
Auditing major Deloitte Haskins & Sells and its network firms in India will no longer offer non-audit services to public interest entities that they audit in the country, the company said on Sunday.

It said that this voluntary action is in the spirit of self-regulation and extends beyond non-audit services permissible under prevailing rules and regulations in India.

"We believe this would increase the public's confidence in auditor independence and quality and will remove ambiguity in a public and business environment that demands greater clarity about our services," a spokesperson from Deloitte said.

