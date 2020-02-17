Left Menu
Development News Edition

ACFTA to be important step for rebalancing global trade relations

The President’s comments come as South Africa assumed the chairship of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa earlier in the week.

ACFTA to be important step for rebalancing global trade relations
The President said this when he delivered the keynote address at the 2020 edition of the Ubuntu Awards which was hosted by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco). Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

The African Continental Free Trade Area will level the playing field for African businesses, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The African Continental Free Trade Area will be an important step towards rebalancing global trade relations and leveling the playing field for African businesses. Through the Continental Free Trade Area, we want to reignite industrialization, boost intra-African trade and benefit from the largest common market in the world," said the President.

The President said this when he delivered the keynote address at the 2020 edition of the Ubuntu Awards which was hosted by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

The award ceremony was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre at the weekend.

The continent's new trading bloc - which is expected to come into operation in July 2020 - enjoys the support of several African states and was adopted through an agreement.

The agreement will see member states removing tariffs from up to 90% of goods, allowing free access to commodities, goods, and services across the continent.

The President's comments come as South Africa assumed the chairship of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa earlier in the week.

Addressing ambassadors and captains of industry from various fields, the President said South Africa aims to use the African Union chairship to promote integration, industrialization, economic development, trade, and investment.

"We will work to strengthen good governance in Africa. We will work to advance women's economic empowerment and financial inclusion, and intensify the continental struggle to end violence against women and children."

"Through the AU Peace and Security Council, the AU Commission and the collective membership, we will focus our efforts on conflict resolution across the African continent," he said.

Flying SA's flag high

Prior to the President's address, individuals and organisations received awards for displaying excellence in their respective fields of work.

Among the winners were The Daily Show host and Grammy Award nominee Trevor Noah, who was awarded the Ubuntu Arts and Cultural Diplomacy Award in the youth category for flying the SA flag high in his field of work.

World-celebrated musician Vusi Mahlasela, who is a SA Music Awards lifetime achievement recipient, was also a recipient of the Arts and Cultural Diplomacy Award in the veterans' category.

Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick received the Sports Diplomacy Award on behalf of the team. This after their Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan last year and for uniting the country behind the slogan "Stronger Together".

The Ubuntu Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dr. Brigalia Bam, a prominent gender activist.

Bam is the Chancellor of Walter Sisulu University, a former Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and former General Secretary of the South African Council of Churches.

She was recently awarded the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi International Award for Peace and Reconciliation.

"What we are doing here this evening – celebrating excellence in diplomacy – aligns with our broader efforts to achieve these objectives because conflict occurs only when diplomacy has collapsed."

"The various categories of these prestigious awards are indicative of the fact that successful diplomacy is an integrated effort, and one that draws together different activities, qualities, and capabilities," President Ramaphosa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in residential building in Greater Noida

A fire broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Greater Noida on Monday, officials said. The incident was reported at around 1.30 pm at Elegant Ville Society in Bisrakh area. The blaze was controlled by 2 pm, a police spoke...

Additional 99 virus infections confirmed on cruise ship in Japan -reports

An additional 99 people on a quarantined cruise ship off Yokohama have been confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, Japanese media reported on Monday.The widening impact of the outbreak, which began in China in December and ha...

Motor racing-Williams declare fresh start after dismal 2019 season

Williams showed off their new Formula One car with fighting talk on Monday as the former champions seek to revive their fortunes after finishing last with just one point in a dismal 2019 campaign.The British-based team presented the FW43 as...

A New Expert Consensus Publication Provides Practical Guidance on the Use of Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Parenteral Nutrition

&#160;Fresenius Kabi, a global leader in clinical nutrition, announces that the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition JPEN has recently published Lipids in Parenteral Nutrition Translating Guidelines into Clinical Practice.1 The publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020