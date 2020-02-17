IRFC lists USD 1 bn medium-term notes on India INX

The BSE-owned India International Exchange (India INX) on Monday said it has listed two tranches of Indian Railway Finance Corporation's (IRFC) medium-term notes worth USD 1 billion on its debt listing platform. In the first tranche, bonds worth USD 700 million will be issued at a coupon rate of 3.249 per cent due in 2030 while the second tranche consists of bonds worth USD 300 million at 3.95 coupon rate due in 2050, India INX said in a release.

The issue is part of IRFC's USD 2-billion Global Medium Term Note Programme, it added. India INX is the country's first debt listing platform that allows raising funds in any currency of choice by both foreign and Indian issuers from investors across the globe.

Since the launch of the global securities market, medium-term notes worth over USD 46.5 billion and bonds worth over USD 21.1 billion have been listed on the platform so far, India INX said. India INX is India's first international exchange set up at the Gujarat International Finance Tech-City.

