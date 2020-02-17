Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRFC lists USD 1 bn medium-term notes on India INX

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 15:04 IST
IRFC lists USD 1 bn medium-term notes on India INX

The BSE-owned India International Exchange (India INX) on Monday said it has listed two tranches of Indian Railway Finance Corporation's (IRFC) medium-term notes worth USD 1 billion on its debt listing platform. In the first tranche, bonds worth USD 700 million will be issued at a coupon rate of 3.249 per cent due in 2030 while the second tranche consists of bonds worth USD 300 million at 3.95 coupon rate due in 2050, India INX said in a release.

The issue is part of IRFC's USD 2-billion Global Medium Term Note Programme, it added. India INX is the country's first debt listing platform that allows raising funds in any currency of choice by both foreign and Indian issuers from investors across the globe.

Since the launch of the global securities market, medium-term notes worth over USD 46.5 billion and bonds worth over USD 21.1 billion have been listed on the platform so far, India INX said. India INX is India's first international exchange set up at the Gujarat International Finance Tech-City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Muzaffarnagar: Mobile phones found in district jail

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 17 PTIFour mobile phones and five chargers were found in the district jail here, police said on Monday.The authorities said some miscreants had thrown the mobile phones and chargers in the jail compound for the use of som...

Floods put Mississippi capital in 'precarious situation'

Jackson US, Feb 17 AP With the waters in the Pearl River continuing to rise in and around Mississippis capital city and more rain on the way this week, the governor warned residents that it would be days before flood waters start to recede....

My positivity and passion can help India win T20 World Cup: Shardul

Leaving the hammering in New Zealand behind, pacer Shardul Thakur on Monday exuded plenty of confidence, asserting that he will learn from his mistakes and passionately work towards helping India win the World T20. Shardul gave away plenty ...

Philippine banana group says coronavirus dampens exports to China

Work stoppages and market closures in China stemming from a coronavirus epidemic are hurting small- and medium-sized banana growers in the Philippines, the worlds second largest exporter of the fruit, an industry group said on Monday. Mainl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020