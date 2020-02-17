Left Menu
Development News Edition

EROS Group Felicitated with the Prestigious ‘Brand of the Year’ Award at ET NOW Global Real Estate Congress 2020, in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 16:22 IST
EROS Group Felicitated with the Prestigious ‘Brand of the Year’ Award at ET NOW Global Real Estate Congress 2020, in Mumbai
Representative Image

Fortifying its leadership position in Indian Realty, EROS Group, one of Delhi NCR's most trusted and admired real estate brands, bagged the coveted 'Brand of the Year' award at the ET NOW 2020 Global Real Estate Congress. Mr. Alakshendra Singh, Corporate Communications - EROS Group, received the accolade at a gala ceremony held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai by Mr. Jayesh Kariya, Partner - KPMG.

One of the most sought after awards in the entire industry, ET Now Global Real Estate Congress awards only the best professionals in the industry after extremely rigorous selection criteria. Along with aspects pertaining to outstanding services and quality of work, the award also considers the overall value add a player brings to the industry at large. Moreover, only companies listed as one of the best rated in its line of business stand even a remote chance of winning. As a winner of the most prestigious award, the EROS group has performed exceptionally in the real estate business with superior quality of work and set new industry benchmarks.

The award recognizes EROS Group's outstanding competencies in domains such as project development, management, and an end to end delivery. The award ceremony was held to recognize and applaud excellence in Indian real estate set up the most credible benchmarks for the industry. It also showcases the excellence that EROS Group consistently demonstrates in building a diverse portfolio of projects across the Delhi NCR region, while displaying a riveting commitment to service, client satisfaction, innovation, community involvement and overall positive contributions to the industry. With deeply ingrained customer centricity at its core, the brand has always walked the extra mile, fulfilling the needs, demands, and aspirations of its most valued clientele. Eros Group has always stayed ahead of the curve to provide state-of-the-art solutions, high return on investment and exceptionally curated lifestyle choices for homeowners and investors alike.

Congratulating the team on this remarkable achievement, Avneesh Sood, Director - EROS Group said, "Being recognized as the 'Brand of the Year' is an absolute honor and privilege for all of us at EROS. Our undying focus to develop a Customer-centric approach and promote transparency across the ecosystem are the two key tenets of our brand equity. This award bears testimony to our unfaltering commitment to these values. As a brand, we have always strived to up our ante and bring in superlative experiences to our patrons. Considering the scale at which the industry operates, bringing substantial value to our esteemed customers is no more a matter of choice, but an indispensable proposition at the heart of our continued success. I extend my sincerest gratitude to the entire team without whom none of this would have been possible and all our consumers for their unwavering faith and loyalty. Without them, this remarkable feat, would surely not have been possible."

The EROS Group has hotels that are classified as premium properties with Shangri-La's Eros Hotel at the heart of Delhi & newly constructed Radisson BLU at Faridabad.

EROS has developed many residential and commercial (office and shopping mall) projects in the Delhi-NCR property market group

About EROS Group EROS Group is a Real Estate giant in India. It is a well-known Construction Company with special strength in and around Delhi. With over half a century of proficiency and experience, it is known for its quality and distinction. The Group has created some of the most pioneering episodes of Real Estate promotion and town planning in the country for over 70 years. Started with properties worth Rs. 13,000 in the 1940s, the Group now boasts of having projects worth over 8000 crores. With time, the Group has also ventured in various other sectors than Real Estate and proved its forte in all the new sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

ICA likely to set up office in Bengaluru

The Indian Cricketers Association ICA is likely to have its office in Bengaluru due to high rent for office space in Mumbai. The ICA, Indias first-ever players association formed as per recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha p...

Govt must continue reforms; green shoots of recovery need to sustain: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tells PTI in an interview.

Govt must continue reforms green shoots of recovery need to sustain RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tells PTI in an interview....

Population of most migratory species on global endangered list declining: Report

Despite some success stories, the population of most migratory species protected under the Convention on Migratory Species CMS is declining, according to a report. The report was cited by CMS officials at the 13th Convention on the Conserva...

Taliban kill five Afghan soldiers despite violence reduction hopes

At least five Afghan soldiers were killed when Taliban fighters stormed their base in northern Afghanistan, officials said Monday, as the country waits for an expected reduction in violence before a US-Taliban deal. The attack happened in S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020