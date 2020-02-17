EROS Group Felicitated with the Prestigious ‘Brand of the Year’ Award at ET NOW Global Real Estate Congress 2020, in Mumbai

Fortifying its leadership position in Indian Realty, EROS Group, one of Delhi NCR's most trusted and admired real estate brands, bagged the coveted 'Brand of the Year' award at the ET NOW 2020 Global Real Estate Congress. Mr. Alakshendra Singh, Corporate Communications - EROS Group, received the accolade at a gala ceremony held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai by Mr. Jayesh Kariya, Partner - KPMG.

One of the most sought after awards in the entire industry, ET Now Global Real Estate Congress awards only the best professionals in the industry after extremely rigorous selection criteria. Along with aspects pertaining to outstanding services and quality of work, the award also considers the overall value add a player brings to the industry at large. Moreover, only companies listed as one of the best rated in its line of business stand even a remote chance of winning. As a winner of the most prestigious award, the EROS group has performed exceptionally in the real estate business with superior quality of work and set new industry benchmarks.

The award recognizes EROS Group's outstanding competencies in domains such as project development, management, and an end to end delivery. The award ceremony was held to recognize and applaud excellence in Indian real estate set up the most credible benchmarks for the industry. It also showcases the excellence that EROS Group consistently demonstrates in building a diverse portfolio of projects across the Delhi NCR region, while displaying a riveting commitment to service, client satisfaction, innovation, community involvement and overall positive contributions to the industry. With deeply ingrained customer centricity at its core, the brand has always walked the extra mile, fulfilling the needs, demands, and aspirations of its most valued clientele. Eros Group has always stayed ahead of the curve to provide state-of-the-art solutions, high return on investment and exceptionally curated lifestyle choices for homeowners and investors alike.

Congratulating the team on this remarkable achievement, Avneesh Sood, Director - EROS Group said, "Being recognized as the 'Brand of the Year' is an absolute honor and privilege for all of us at EROS. Our undying focus to develop a Customer-centric approach and promote transparency across the ecosystem are the two key tenets of our brand equity. This award bears testimony to our unfaltering commitment to these values. As a brand, we have always strived to up our ante and bring in superlative experiences to our patrons. Considering the scale at which the industry operates, bringing substantial value to our esteemed customers is no more a matter of choice, but an indispensable proposition at the heart of our continued success. I extend my sincerest gratitude to the entire team without whom none of this would have been possible and all our consumers for their unwavering faith and loyalty. Without them, this remarkable feat, would surely not have been possible."

The EROS Group has hotels that are classified as premium properties with Shangri-La's Eros Hotel at the heart of Delhi & newly constructed Radisson BLU at Faridabad.

EROS has developed many residential and commercial (office and shopping mall) projects in the Delhi-NCR property market group

About EROS Group EROS Group is a Real Estate giant in India. It is a well-known Construction Company with special strength in and around Delhi. With over half a century of proficiency and experience, it is known for its quality and distinction. The Group has created some of the most pioneering episodes of Real Estate promotion and town planning in the country for over 70 years. Started with properties worth Rs. 13,000 in the 1940s, the Group now boasts of having projects worth over 8000 crores. With time, the Group has also ventured in various other sectors than Real Estate and proved its forte in all the new sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.