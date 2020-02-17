Left Menu
R City Opens Doors to the 2nd Edition of the R City Art Festival

- A visual extravaganza of art, culture, entertainment and shopping awaits visitors

- Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur inaugurates the festival

MUMBAI, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R City Mall, Ghatkopar (W), a project by Runwal Developers, is now a bustling hub of art and culture as they bring the second edition of R City Art Festival. From Friday 14th till Sunday 23rd February, 2020, the mall comes alive with electrifying music, eclectic dance, enticing workshops, quirky flea markets and unique art installations.

The ten-day extravaganza inaugurated by Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has opened its doors to a galore of fun and fanfare. By bringing the Kala Ghoda Art festival to R City Mall, residents of Central and Eastern suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other catchment areas are given a second chance to experience the festival at their convenience.

Mr. Rajiv Malla, CEO - Malls, Runwal Developers said, "After the overwhelming response received last year, we at R City Mall were excited to announce the second edition of R City Art Festival. This will allow residents another opportunity to experience the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival at their convenience. This time around, we're going to give them a better experience by inviting more performers and conducting a wide range of workshops to ensure everyone has a great cultural experience."

Visitors can look forward to musical performances by Karan Deshmukh, Paroma Dasgupta, Shree Rama Chandra, Rama Iyer, neo-fusion rock band Kabir Café and a dance performance by IDC.

Patrons can look forward to being engaged and entertained with a long list of interesting workshops specially curated by Ami Patel. People can have fun and learn new skills ranging from calligraphy, jewelry box painting, apron painting, madhubani painting on fabric, paper mache workshop, a mixed media workshop, carving on pots, kaleidoscope workshop, workshops on making wall hangings, paper flowers and masks, and a lot more.

The 'Thread' theme is a continuation from The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and the essence of this will be brought to the R City Art Festival. An incorporation of thread is portrayed through R City Mall's creation of 'I give you beauty and you give me freedom'. The installation encapsulates the silk worm's journey of producing silk. Combining reflective surfaces of mirrors and coloured acrylics, the installation is a geometric wonder replicating a cocoon, encouraging viewers to stop and reflect on human impact on nature.

While the art installations are one of the reasons to visit the mall, die-hard shoppers too can have a field day sifting through cute décor items, different artefacts, paintings, trinkets and bags of various styles that will be present at the flea market. Moreover, while adults immerse themselves in art and culture, the children can have fun with creative workshops that will be conducted throughout the ten-day extravaganza.

About R City Mall:

Since 2009, R City Mall, the flagship retail venture of Runwal Developers Pvt. Ltd. has been welcoming visitors as Mumbai's biggest shopping and leisure destination.

R City Mall, nestled in the heart of the central suburbs, extends across 1.2 million square feet of retail space, 300+ Indian and International brands across Fashion, Food, Beverage and Entertainment. It also boasts of a nine-screen multiplex, India's first and largest indoor theme park and various new age experiential brands in entertainment and leisure to give visitors a truly international shopping experience.

Recognized for its pioneering initiatives, R City Mall is the first mall in Mumbai to host Kidzania, Snow Kingdom as well as the famous Kala Ghoda Festival in the form of the R City Arts Festival. Committed to giving back to society, the mall collaborates with different communities, customers, retail partners and other stakeholders. With a balanced offering of the best in shopping, entertainment and food, R City Mall provides an engaging and unforgettable experience to shoppers and visitors.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091162/R_City_Art_Festival_2020.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

