Tatas pay Rs 2,197 cr to settle AGR dues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:06 IST
Tata group firm TTSL on Monday said it has paid Rs 2,197 crore to the government to settle outstanding arising from the Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for telecom firms. "Tata Teleservces Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd have made a payment of Rs 2,197 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards license fee and spectrum usage charges," it said in a statement.

The payment is to settle all its AGR outstanding. "TTSL and TTML have also submitted to DoT the details of calculations in support of the payment," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

