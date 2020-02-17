Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiscal deficit figures absolutely realistic: Sitharaman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 20:11 IST
Fiscal deficit figures absolutely realistic: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday defended the fiscal deficit figures in

the union budget and termed it as "absolutely realistic". "I think this budgetwe have been absolutely realistic

both on the score of revenue generation and on the score of what we can spend or borrow, so figures therefore are

absolutely realistic keeping in mind the economy and also that is why we were able to give path," she told a press

conference here. She said: "...we have given a realistic picture, we have

been able to give a figure of 3.5 (fiscal deficit target) for the coming fiscal."

On inflation management, the Minister said except for the seasonal perishable commodities which make up for significant

size in the basket, except for seasonal fluctuation, prices of most goods and also particularly food products have been kept

well within the acceptable norms, "so we are hopeful". To a question on Yes Bank allegedly facing stress, she

said, "Reserve Bank is the regulator of Banks..I'm not naming any particular bank, I'm sure Reserve Bank is playing its role

as regulator- monitoring and taking care of banks." Sitharaman, in response to a question, said there has

been lot of curiosity about 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme (announced in the budget to settle disputed cases between the

Income Tax Department and taxpayers) and people were seeking more clarification on that and in a day or two the department

of revenue will be able to give out the information. On "people losing faith" in cooperative banks and recent

RBI notice imposing restrictions on one such bank here, she said the government had shown concrete action in the latest

budget by increasing the deposit insurance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

"... (this) has not been done for decades... also we have brought in a bill to amend banking regulation act to include

cooperatives," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Climate protesters dig up Cambridge college's lawn

Extinction Rebellion climate protesters dug up the lawn of Trinity College, Cambridge on Monday, as part of a week-long series of demonstrations in Britains ancient university town. The activists dug up the grass in front of the 16th-centur...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Chinese support measures buoy world stocks

Global shares were buoyant on Monday as the promise of further policy stimulus from China to counteract the economic hit from a coronavirus outbreak calmed nervous investors. Trading was light, with U.S. stocks and bond markets shut for a p...

India refuses entry to British lawmaker critical of Kashmir policy

A British lawmaker, who chairs an all-party group on Kashmir, has been denied entry to India after she criticized the governments decision to strip the disputed region Himalayan region of its constitutional autonomy.Debbie Abrahams, a membe...

Pompeo blasts corruption, promotes U.S. business in Africa trip

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced corruption and touted American business on Monday during the second leg of an African tour in Angola, where the government is seeking to claw back billions of dollars looted from state coffers. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020