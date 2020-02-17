Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-FTSE climbs after recording weekly loss

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 22:16 IST
UPDATE 2-FTSE climbs after recording weekly loss
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 recovered from two sessions of losses on Monday, as China's moves to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic soothed some of the nerves which have dominated the past fortnight's trading. The FTSE 100 climbed 0.4%, with all but one sector in positive territory, while the midcap index rose 0.2%.

NMC Health, which has been the target of a Muddy Waters' short-selling attack since December, erased earlier losses to end 3% higher after the hospital operator said its founder B.R. Shetty has resigned as non-executive chairman. The number of reported new cases of coronavirus in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, fell for two consecutive days before rising again on Monday.

China's central bank cut the interest rate on its medium-term loans on Monday as it seeks to safeguard the economy from the impact of the virus, which has killed 1,770 people. "These actions are likely to be followed up by lowering the country's benchmark rate later this week, as they continue to fight the spread of the coronavirus," FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed said.

The UK bluechip index, which has a larger exposure to commodity prices due to its heavyweight miners and oil majors, ended the last week in the red, while its European counterpart notched up the third week of gains. Commodity prices have been pressured recently as the outbreak gave way to concerns of a slowdown in demand.

Petra Diamonds tumbled 16% on its worst day since July after a warning that the coronavirus outbreak had hurt demand in the market as stores were forced to shut during the important Lunar New Year period in China. Among midcaps, Tullow Oil fell 3% after the company said it would plug a Peruvian well after no oil was found.

Jupiter Fund Management added 4% on the same index, touching a 1-1/2-year high after it agreed to buy Merian Global Investors in a deal that will make it Britain's second-largest retail funds provider. Among smaller companies and in the latest retail sector casualty, Laura Ashley lost nearly half its market value after its statement raised concerns about its cash status. It said its main banking lender and majority shareholder were in talks regarding the company's immediate funding needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh urges shipbuilding DPSUs performance to compete at international level

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday reviewed the performance of four Defence Public Sector Undertakings DPSUs engaged in shipbuilding and urged them further strive to become world-class and compete at international level. Singh appreci...

Alok Tewari takes over as Chief Commissioner of Delhi Customs Zone

Alok Tewari on Monday took over as Chief Commissioner, Delhi Customs Zone.A 1988 batch IRS CCE, Tewari has taken over upon transfer of OP Dadhich, Pr. Chief Commissioner.Alok Tewari, IRS CCE, 1988 batch takes over as Chief Commissioner, Del...

Punjab govt sets 15 days deadline for urban local bodies to make cities garbage-free

Putting the issue of sanitation high on agenda, Local Bodies Minister in the state Brahm Mohindra on Monday set a 15 days deadline for all the Urban Local Bodies ULBs to make the cities garbage free by ensuring 100 per cent lifting of garba...

Minister Awhad uses cuss words against reporter; apologies

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday allegedly used cuss words against areporter on duty, but later apologised citing misunderstanding.According to sources, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had organised a meeting of its state minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020