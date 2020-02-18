Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toy retailers decry hike in import duty

The toy industry is in turmoil with hundreds of retailers protesting against the government's decision to increase import duty from 20 per cent to 60 per cent.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 13:37 IST
Toy retailers decry hike in import duty
The most impacted range will be innovative toys. Image Credit: ANI

The toy industry is in turmoil with hundreds of retailers protesting against the government's decision to increase import duty from 20 per cent to 60 per cent. The United Toys Association says there has been 500 per cent hike in import duty on toys in the past two years and more than five lakh workers face the risk of losing their jobs.

"The increase in import duty will lead up to 100 per cent surge in retail price of toys in India, which means a toy costing Rs 500 will be priced at Rs 800 to 1,000 after the hike in import duty, raising the burden on customer's pocket," said Farooq M Shabdi, President of United Toys Association. The most impacted range will be innovative toys which include STEM toys, robots, flying toys, radio- controlled and battery-operated toys. Domestic manufacturers need to import components as they are not made locally, he said.

The government should treat toys as an essential commodity for 30 crore children up to the age of 14 years, akin to educational books. "Today's toys are educational tools, promoting STEM development, role-play, coding and developing cognitive skills for the newly emerging India," said Shabdi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Going to India: Trump set to open world's biggest cricket stadium

U.S. President Donald Trump will inaugurate the worlds largest cricket stadium when he arrives in Ahmedabad, the home base of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday at the start of a two-day visit aimed at smoothing ties strained by trade ...

Court directs CBI to hand over certain documents from charge sheet in INX Media case

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the CBI to hand over to P Chidambaram and his son Karti certain documents filed along with the charge sheet in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the direction to CBI durin...

Man booked for fraudulently obtaining PRC in Jammu

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday booked a man for fraudulently obtaining permanent resident certificate PRC in connivance with revenue department staffs, officials said. The Crime Branch registered a criminal case aga...

UPDATE 1-British PM Johnson's adviser Cummings says: Ignore the ignorant pundits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, said on Tuesday that people should read more about superforecasting rather than paying attention to ignorant pundits after a Downing Street aide was forced to resign.Wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020