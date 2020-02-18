Left Menu
Cabinet urges all sectors to work in implementing Programme of Action

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) last week, wherein he informed South Africans of government’s elaborate PoA.

Cabinet has called on all sectors of society to partner with the government in implementing the Programme of Action (PoA) which seeks to ramp up the country's ailing economy by fixing the economic fundamentals.

According to the President, fixing the fundamentals and deepening the reforms that the government has already made, should put the country on course to achieve inclusive growth.

"As we fix the fundamentals, as we deepen the reforms we have made, we pursue critical areas of inclusive growth," he said.

The President made these remarks when he delivered his SONA during a joint sitting of Parliament last Thursday evening.

"The next few months will see the implementation of measures that will fundamentally change the trajectory of energy generation and procurement in the country," a Cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

During his speech, President Ramaphosa highlighted plans to boost local production that will empower small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

Over 1 000 locally produced products will be procured through these SMMEs. These initiatives will form part of the innovative ways to support youth entrepreneurship and self-employment.

The new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college campuses to be built this year will assist in bridging the gap between youth unemployment and skills.

The Youth Employment Service, together with the TVET colleges and the private sector, will ensure that more learners receive practical work experience as part of their training.

Cabinet has welcomed the announcement to set up the SheTradesZA platform which will assist women-owned businesses to participate in global value chains and markets.

The District Development Model that was piloted last year in one metro and two district municipalities will this year be rolled out in all districts and metros.

This will give effect to a holistic service delivery model that encompasses one plan supported by all three spheres of government.

"The President's address has inspired all to unite and forge ahead towards overcoming our challenges and build a thriving South African democracy. Cabinet invites all sectors of society to partner with the government in implementing the government's PoA.

"During the debates in Parliament this week, members of the Executive will further unpack the PoA to be rolled out in the current financial year and beyond," Cabinet said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

