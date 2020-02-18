Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 tumbles on HSBC cutbacks, Apple warning

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 14:27 IST
UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 tumbles on HSBC cutbacks, Apple warning
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 slid to a two-week low on Tuesday, weighed down by a 5% drop in financial heavyweight HSBC as traders sold stocks globally on the back of earnings warning from tech giant Apple due to the coronavirus epidemic. The main index shed 0.6%, with HSBC dragging a sub-index of banks 2.5% lower after its annual profit declined and it laid out plans for a major strategic overhaul that included 35,000 job cuts and the halting of share buybacks.

"We are concerned by the precedent perhaps being set by HSBC of suspending buybacks, a big source of upward pressure on stock prices," London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said. The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 also gave up 0.3% but still fared better than its blue-chip counterpart, which was hurt more due to a larger exposure to commodity prices that are under pressure over concerns of demand.

Global market participants poured money into perceived safe havens including gold after the signals from Apple, the world's most valuable technology firm, that sales would be hurt by the outbreak. That underlined the economic impact of the outbreak, which has begun to emerge in more concrete financial declarations from companies in the past few days. Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels also dipped as much as 2% after it said it would take a hit from the virus and reported a fall in revenue per room due to the impact of the past year's protests in Hong Kong.

AIM-listed engineering firm Tekmar sank 34% after it warned results would now be worse than previously thought thanks to a halt in shipments to and from China. On the back of Apple's statement, Europe's index of tech stocks fell 1.5%.

"When the world's largest company sneezes, everyone else is likely to catch a cold," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said. The losses followed modest rises in the previous session when China introduced more stimulus measures to shore up its economy and as many investors were away due to a U.S. holiday.

Utilities Severn Trent and United Utilities outperformed the broader market, climbing about 2% each after JPMorgan sounded bullish on the sector following a recent price control published by Britain's water regulator. NMC Health advanced for the second straight session climbing 8%, a day after its founder BR Shetty resigned as co-chairman of the healthcare company amid doubts about the shareholdings of its major investors. The company is still worth less than half of what it was three months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third child together

Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova have become parents to their third child together. The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 30.Kournikova, 38, and Iglesias, 44, both took to social media to announce the arrival...

''Which side are you on - Godse or Gandhi?'' Kishor dares Nitish

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday mocked Bihar Chief Minister NitishKumar for aligning with the BJP in his quest for power, and said the JDU leader cannot be wedded to Gandhian ideals andstand with those who suppo...

UPDATE 1-European shares slump as Apple warning hammers tech sector

European shares dropped on Tuesday as a revenue warning from Apple Inc sent shockwaves through the tech sector, hammering iPhone parts makers and underlining the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains. Apples Frankfurt-l...

Kala Kumbh- Handicrafts Exhibition to be held to promote GI crafts and heritage

With an objective to promote Geographical Indication GI crafts and heritage of India, the Ministry of Textiles is organizing Kala Kumbh - Handicrafts Thematic Exhibition in various parts of the country through the Office of Development Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020