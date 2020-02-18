Left Menu
Development News Edition

ResellerClub Turns 14, Celebrates With Big Birthday Bash Sale on Web Hosting and Servers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:35 IST
ResellerClub Turns 14, Celebrates With Big Birthday Bash Sale on Web Hosting and Servers

MUMBAI, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResellerClub, an Endurance International Group company and a provider of web hosting, domains and other web presence products completes its 14th year in the industry. To celebrate this milestone, the brand is offering discounts of up to 60% on web hosting till 21st February, 2020.

Here are the discount details of the Big Birthday Bash sale:

• Shared Hosting - Up to 60% off

• Reseller Hosting - Up to 60% off • Cloud Hosting - Up to 60% off

• VPS - Up to 60% off • Dedicated Servers - Up to 55% off

• WordPress Hosting - Up to 35% off

Speaking about the sale, Manish Dalal, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Endurance International Group, said, "We feel privileged to have completed 14 years in this industry and we owe it all to our customers - the ones who've been with us right from the start as well as the ones who have joined us recently. Each one counts. To show our gratitude to our customers and welcome new ones, we're offering discounts of up to 60% on web hosting as part of our Big Birthday Bash sale.

ResellerClub is all about enabling web professionals. The web pro community of designers and developers have been and will continue to be at the center of everything we do. The Big Birthday Bash sale is a fantastic opportunity to get our products at affordable prices. We're certain the sale will be hugely beneficial to this community. We want to celebrate with you in a big way."

The Big Birthday Bash sale offers discounts of up to 60% on web hosting and servers. The sale is currently live and will continue till 21st February. It is one of the biggest sales of the year for ResellerClub.

To know more about the Big Birthday Bash sale please visit:india.resellerclub.com.

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub offers products and services that a web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 350+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683574/ResellerClub.jpg PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UN Libya envoy says Tripoli port was attacked on Tuesday

The sea port in Libyas capital Tripoli was attacked on Tuesday, U.N. Libya envoy Ghassan Salame said, without giving details.A Reuters reporter in Tripoli, which eastern forces have been trying to take, could see heavy smoke billowing from ...

WRAPUP 6-China sees fall in coronvirus deaths but WHO urges caution

China reported its fewest new infections of coronavirus since January and its fewest deaths for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution.Apple Inc warned that...

UPDATE 1-Lesotho leader's wife's murder trial set for March 27

The wife of Lesothos prime minister, who is charged with murdering her predecessor, will stand trial on March 17, a magistrate ruled on Tuesday when she appeared in court. Maesaiah Thabane was detained this month accused of ordering the kil...

Pakistan successfully tests nuclear-capable air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II

Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the air-launched nuclear-capable cruise missile Raad-II with a range of 600 km on Tuesday, significantly boosting the militarys deterrence capability on land and at sea. The Raad-II weapon syst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020