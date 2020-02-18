Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore announces USD 4.6 bn boost to fight virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:57 IST
Singapore announces USD 4.6 bn boost to fight virus
File photo

Singapore unveiled US$4.6 billion in financial packages on Tuesday to deal with the impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which has battered the city-state's economy and sparked fears of a recession. The financial hub has reported 77 cases of the virus, one of the highest figures outside mainland China, where the pathogen has killed hundreds and infected tens of thousands.

Tourism and trade are both expected to be hard hit by the virus in Singapore, an open economy with close links to China that is badly affected during any global shock. Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced financial packages worth a total of Sg$6.4 billion (US$4.6 billion) as part of the annual budget and warned that the full impact of the outbreak is yet to be felt.

"The duration and severity of this outbreak and the impact on the global economy are still unclear," he said. "We must be prepared... the economic impact may be worse than we projected." Sg$5.6 billion was earmarked to help companies and families ride out the looming slowdown, with a large chunk set to go-to firms in the most affected sectors including aviation, tourism, and retail.

There was also money to help families, which will come in the form of cash payouts and grocery vouchers for the needy. An additional Sg$800 million was set aside to support virus-fighting efforts, with most going to the health ministry.

The packages would result in an overall budget deficit of Sg$10.9 billion, Heng said but added that the government had enough surpluses to fund it. Authorities had rolled out a financial package totaling Sg$230 million during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2002-03.

The trade ministry said Monday that growth this year could be between -0.5 and 1.5 percent, with analysts saying this means there is a higher risk of a recession. Singapore has banned travelers from mainland China, the city's biggest source of tourists.

Global supply chains have also been severely disrupted after the virus closed manufacturing operations in China, impacting export-dependent economies such as Singapore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Kashmiri resistance intensifying against Pakistani oppression

Pakistan has used almost every international platform to peddle lies about Kashmir. It has also been making tall claims of being the defender of Kashmiri Human rights. But, it has not uttered a single word about widespread human rights viol...

Owaisi opposing CAA without knowing anything about it: Andhra BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana on Tuesday slammed Asaduddin Owaisi for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM leader has no knowledge about the new citi...

UN Libya envoy says Tripoli port was attacked on Tuesday

The sea port in Libyas capital Tripoli was attacked on Tuesday, U.N. Libya envoy Ghassan Salame said, without giving details.A Reuters reporter in Tripoli, which eastern forces have been trying to take, could see heavy smoke billowing from ...

WRAPUP 6-China sees fall in coronvirus deaths but WHO urges caution

China reported its fewest new infections of coronavirus since January and its fewest deaths for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution.Apple Inc warned that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020