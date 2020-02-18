IIM Udaipur completes summer placements; average stipend increases by 37 per cent

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Feb 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): IIM Udaipur has completed the summer placement process for the Batch of 2019-21. With the largest and the most diverse batch in nine years; 283 eligible candidates sought placements through the Institute. The batch received offers from a total of 77 firms, with 39 recruiters partnering with the Institute for the first time. Some of the prominent firms to join the recruiters' list for summer placements are Baker Hughes, Edelweiss, Ernst & Young, Gartner, GlaxoSmithKline, Health & Glow, LafargeHolcim, MakeMyTrip, Michelin, Microland, Reserve Bank of India, Royal Bank of Scotland, Sesa Care and Wonder Cement Ltd.

"IIM Udaipur is committed to offering a transformational learning experience to our students. Our strong placement record is a demonstration of the trust that the corporate has placed in our high academic standards", said Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur. IIM Udaipur has continued its growth - with the average stipend for the batch reaching Rs 85,060 - an increase of 37 per cent from last year, and the highest stipend being Rs 2,50,000, offered in the FMCG sector. 31 students from the Institute received international offers - a massive increase of 138 per cent compared to last year.

Additionally, IIM Udaipur students bagged some of the most sought-after Investment Banking roles at Goldman Sachs. Several past recruiters including Aditya Birla Capital, Amul, Bajaj Auto, Cummins, Dell, General Electric, Genpact, GroupM, HPCL, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, Indiamart, KPMG, Larsen & Toubro, NMC Healthcare, Pidilite Industries, RBL Bank, Sutherland, TAFE, Tata Steel, Ujjivan Bank, United Breweries, Vedanta Limited, Xpress Money and Yes Bank also returned to IIMU's campus. Profiles offered to the students spanned across the domains of Finance, Operations, Sales & Marketing, Analytics, and HR with the highest number of offers made in sales & marketing.

The number of offers made in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector also saw a remarkable surge as compared to last year. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.