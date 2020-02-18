Arunachal CM hands over PEL to Vedanta Limited

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday handed over the Petroleum

Exploration Licenses (PEL) to Vedanta Limited for exploration of hydrocarbon resources in three exploration blocks in the

state. The three blocks are spread across 74.4 sq km of area

in the districts of Changlang, Tirap and West Siang. The exploration in these blocks consists of two phases

initial exploration phase and subsequent exploration phase and the exploration period of each phase is of three years

with a provision for an additional one-year extension, sources at the CMO said.

The grant of licenses for the blocks would lead to an increase in the exploration activities in the hydrocarbon

sector in Arunachal Pradesh. In course of time, these exploration activities would

reveal the potential of hydrocarbon reservoir of the state, which in turn would benefit the state in terms of revenue,

employment and infrastructure development through CSR activities, the sources added.

