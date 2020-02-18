Arunachal CM hands over PEL to Vedanta Limited
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday handed over the Petroleum
Exploration Licenses (PEL) to Vedanta Limited for exploration of hydrocarbon resources in three exploration blocks in the
state. The three blocks are spread across 74.4 sq km of area
in the districts of Changlang, Tirap and West Siang. The exploration in these blocks consists of two phases
initial exploration phase and subsequent exploration phase and the exploration period of each phase is of three years
with a provision for an additional one-year extension, sources at the CMO said.
The grant of licenses for the blocks would lead to an increase in the exploration activities in the hydrocarbon
sector in Arunachal Pradesh. In course of time, these exploration activities would
reveal the potential of hydrocarbon reservoir of the state, which in turn would benefit the state in terms of revenue,
employment and infrastructure development through CSR activities, the sources added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pema Khandu
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Tirap
- Changlang
- West Siang
ALSO READ
Chairman KVIC distributes 1000 bee boxes to farmers in Arunachal Pradesh
KVIC to start Khadi spinning, weaving centre in Arunachal Pradesh village
BHEL commissions two hydro power generating units in Arunachal Pradesh
Police has to be fair: Arunachal Pradesh Governor
Arunachal Pradesh has potential to generate 50,000 MW of hydropower: Khandu