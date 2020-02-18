Gujarat govt partners with SBI to facilitate MSME loans
The Gujarat government on Tuesday signed an MoU with State Bank of India (SBI) to
facilitate approval of loans to entrepreneurs in the MSME sector with ease and within a short time-frame.
As per the MoU, the top public sector lender will provide working capital to entrepreneurs seeking to start new
micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) within a short time -frame after providing theoretical approval within 15 days of
making an application, the government said in a release here. The MoU was signed between principal secretary M K Das
and SBI Ahmedabad circle general manager Ramesh Kumar Agarwal. Within 15 days of making an application, the bank will
provide theoretical approval to the project. Start-ups can submit an application on either the MSME portal or to the
local nodal agencies, it said. The SBI decided to help MSME entrepreneurs in Gujarat
looking at their high recovery rate, said the release. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, also present at the MoU
signing event, said the number of applications for MSME loans has increased this year compared to a year ago.
Even the experience of banks in terms of loan recovery has been very good, he said.
The state government had, in October last year, announced that MSME units will no longer be required to take
various approvals to begin operations for the first three years.
The government said MSME units exempted from taking approvals for the first three years, can start operations
after getting an acknowledgment certificate from the state nodal agency by submitting 'declaration of intent.' PTI KA PD
