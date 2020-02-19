Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar shines against euro, riskier peers as virus hit widens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 07:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 07:01 IST
FOREX-Dollar shines against euro, riskier peers as virus hit widens
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The dollar stood tall over the languishing euro and heavily sold exporter currencies on Wednesday, as investors reckoned with a deepening economic fallout from the coronavirus. The new coronavirus has caused 2,004 deaths in China and infected more than 74,000 people, while measures to contain it have paralysed the economy and the supply chains it feeds.

Apple Inc has warned it will probably miss its March quarter sales guidance amid disrupted production and shopping habits. Car makers are idling plants for lack of parts. The yield curve between U.S. three-month bills and 10-year notes inverted overnight, a bearish economic signal, and German investor confidence slumped as its economy stagnates, sending the euro cheaper than $1.08 for the first time since 2017.

"The market is trying to model itself on coronavirus and it's struggling really hard to understand how that goes and that's pushing capital in to the U.S.," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone. "The U.S. remains that least-dirty T-shirt, the best house in a fairly shabby-looking neighbourhood. As a destination for capital, it's still the light that you look for."

Against a basket of currencies, the greenback is sitting by a four-month high at 99.452. It touched a one-week high against the Australian and New Zealand dollars overnight. Both Antipodean currencies are heavily exposed to China, and both have lost roughly 5% against the dollar this year . Norway's krone, sensitive to the global growth outlook via oil exports, has shed 6% in 2020 and slumped to an 18-year low overnight.

The euro has fallen 3.7% amid increasing signs of divergence between the European and U.S. economies. The single currency last bought $1.0796. Moves in major currencies were slight in morning trade.

China says figures indicating a slowdown in new cases in recent days show the aggressive steps it has taken to curb travel and commerce are slowing the spread of the disease beyond central Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan. That has not stopped worries mounting, with hedge funds turning to proxies from railway movements to port activity and air pollution to try and gauge how much production remains offline.

Gold is sitting above $1,600 an ounce for the first time since U.S.-Iran tensions in the Middle East sent it spiking in early January. Priced in euros, gold's value jumped almost 2% to a record high overnight. Investors are looking to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, due to be released at 1900 GMT, for insight in to the Fed's thinking about virus risks.

European purchasing managers index numbers and part-month Korean export figures, both due on Friday, are also going to be closely watched for the first hard signs of economic impact. "We assess the risks are firmly skewed towards the negative effects of COVID-19 lasting longer," Nomura analysts wrote in a note, using the World Health Organisation's designation for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

"Therefore, we maintain our cautious view through positions in long USD/THB, long USD/CNH, long USD vs GBP, NZD and long AUD/NZD." China's yuan was last steady at 7.0017 per dollar in offshore trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump will have a triumphant visit to India: Top former US diplomat

Donald Trump will have a triumphant visit to India, a top diplomat in the previous Obama administration has said, asserting the US president has energized the Indian-Americans as a result of which Democrats might not be able to hold on to t...

Over 20 areas to benefit from Govt’s low emission vehicles contestable fund

The Government is helping deliver more infrastructure and options for low emissions transport through new projects, Energy and Resources Minister Dr. Megan Woods says.Tauranga, Nelson, Levin, New Plymouth, and Oamaru are just some of the mo...

U.S. arrests Mexican citizen in Miami for allegedly acting on behalf of Russia

U.S. authorities in Miami arrested a Mexican citizen who had been recruited by a Russian government official to locate and obtain the license plate number of the car of a U.S. government source, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday. ...

India set to finalise long-pending defence deal with US during Trump's visit

By Reena Bhardwaj India is set to finalise a long-pending defence deal with the United States during President Donald Trump two-day visit to India from February 24, a senior official has told ANI.Trump will arrive in India on his maiden vis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020