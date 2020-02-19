Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEIL Rewrites Engineering History With its Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 11:31 IST
MEIL Rewrites Engineering History With its Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

Infrastructure giant Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has rewritten the engineering history with its record-breaking performance in executing the world's biggest Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme by establishing 11 high capacity pumping stations with a total capacity of 3436 MWs and commencing their operation in shortest possible time. It could complete the first phase in a record-breaking 3 years. With the completion of Link-1 and Link-2 in the Kaleshwaram Project, now Telangana Government is able to lift 2 TMCs of water from Godavari River to fulfill the age-old aspirations of water-starved farmers of the State. Completion of Link-1 enabled to lift the water from Pranahita to Godavari River. While reverse pumping has enabled to re-direct the flow of Godavari, Lakshmi Pump House has made it possible to re-channel water from Pranahitha River into the Godavari River. The determination of the Telangana Government to provide irrigation to the hitherto barren lands has been thus practically proved with this marvelous performance by MEIL.

Mr A Janardhan, AGM, Lakshmi Pump House, said, "The first phase of project works has been completely brought into utilisation recently by operating all 11 Machines at Lakshmi (Medigadda) Pumping Station simultaneously. About 4 TMCs of water was lifted from this Pumping Station starting from midnight on 15th February to 18th February. It was an eye feast for all as 11 Pumps continuously operated for 392 hours and released water through 22 delivery pipes that flowed through a canal for a distance of 13 km before reaching Saraswathi Reservoir."

Till now Handri-Neeva project is considered the biggest lift irrigation project in the world. All the pumping machines of that project were also established by MEIL. That record has now been surpassed with KLIP. It is for the first time in the world that a gigantic project like this has been completed in such a short span of time. Out of the total 22 pumping stations in Kaleshwaram Project, MEIL alone has taken up the construction of 17 pumping stations. The mega power infrastructure established for this project is another distinction. A total capacity of 3436 MWs with 59 machines is nowhere visible in the whole world. In Handri-Neeva Project, there are 43 Pumping Stations having 269 machines with a total capacity of 653 MW. That itself was a world record achieved by MEIL for that project. And now it has recreated world record by completing the first phase of Kaleshwaram Project, with nearly 6 times more capacity than Handri-Neeva Project.

The majority of these works are being undertaken by MEIL. Establishing 59 machines in 11 Pumping Stations with a total capacity of 3436 MWs is itself an engineering wonder. In that sense, no project is comparable with this project. So far, Lakshmi, Saraswathi, Parvathi and Gayathri Pump Houses of the first phase have been operationalised; 50 TMCs of water has been already lifted and pumped to Mid- Maneru. From Mid- Maneru, water is released into Lower Maneru. While 11 machines are being operated at Lakshmi Pump House a few days back, arrangements are completed for full-scale pumping at Saraswathi and Parvathi Pump Houses. Four machines are already being operated at Saraswathi Pump House.

At the world's largest pumping station Gayathri Pump House, 7 machines are in operation with their full capacity and pumping water to Mid Maneru. The aim of the government in the first phase to lift and pump 2 TMCs of water from Lakshmi (Medigadda) Pump House to Mid Maneru has been achieved. Works related to Package 21, 27, 28 of this project along with establishing machines at Kondapochamma Sagar and Mallanna Sagar Pump Houses are also completed and yet to be operationlised. 11 machines each with a capacity of 40 MWs at Lakshmi Pump House, 8 machines at Saraswathi Pump House and 9 machines at Parvathi Pump House are already in utilisation. Each of these machines has a capacity of 40 MW. The world's largest underground pumping station, Gayatri, constructed 470 feet below the earth, is lifting the water with its machines having a capacity of 943 MW.

While MEIL took the responsibility for civil, electrical and mechanical works, world-famous companies like BHEL, Andriz and Zylum have supplied equipment for pumping machines. Rest of the project works are going on in full swing. At Annapurna and Ranganayaka Sagar pumping stations, works related to 5 machines out of a total of 8 machines have been completed and construction is on for other 3 machines. The required works for transporting water from Mid Maneru to Mallannasagar are also going on in full pace. Water pumping at Kaleshwaram was started in June last year. So far works related to Link-1 and Link-2 with a capacity of 2 TMCs of water per day have been completed.

Mega Electric Supply

Kaleshwaram project requires a total of 4627 MWs of electricity. Out of this, work related to 3057 MWs of the transmission system is completed by MEIL in record-breaking time. Within two years of time, MEIL has established six Electric Sub Stations with 400 KV and 200 KV capacities, apart from laying transmission lines for a distance of 260 Kms. The capacity of this entire system is almost ¼th of the Telangana state electric supply system. While the total capacity of the electric transmission system in the state is 16000 MWs, Kaleshwaram project itself is having a transmission capacity of more than 4900 MWs that indicates the magnitude of this transmission system. Works are going on for Kaleshwaram Project to pump 3 TMCs water per day that requires 7200 MWs of power capacity.

'Gayathri' giving life to Kaleshwaram

MEIL's pumping stations have lifted 44 TMCs of water from Godavari River in a very short period. This itself is a record as nowhere in the world such a quantum of water is lifted in such a short span of time. So far, Lakshmi Pump House has lifted 37.16 TMCs of water; Saraswathi Pump House lifted 32 TMCs and it is 30 TMCs at Parvathi Pump House. Relatively Gayathri Pump House has more capacity than the other two Pump Houses as it is reflected in its performance of pumping more water. Flood water reaching from the upper areas into Sripadasagar Reservoir also contributed to that performance. Pumping water from Parvathi to Yellampalli through Link-1 and the natural flood from the Godavari reaching Gayathri has enabled the pump house to pump more water than the other two pump houses.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan detains 21 on suspicion of Syrian militant links

Uzbek police have detained 21 people suspected of being linked to an Islamist militant group operating in Syria, police said on Wednesday. Police said the detained men were under the ideological influence of another Uzbek man who was a memb...

UPDATE 1-WHO says no indication of coronavirus cases in North Korea

There are no indications that there are cases of the new coronavirus in North Korea, a World Health Organization WHO official said, despite South Korean media reports suggesting the outbreak had spread to the isolated country. At the moment...

Prince Charles opens new Tata JLR innovation centre in UK

Prince Charles has formally launched a new 150-million pound Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover JLR innovation centre, Europes largest automotive research and development facility of its kind, at the University of Warwick in central England to c...

'Pakistani retired general Shahid Aziz had close ties with Al Qaeda'

Retired Pakistani General Shahid Aziz, who disappeared a few years ago, had died in 2018, alleged Al Qaeda, adding that Aziz had close ties with the terrorist organisation. The claims were made by Al Qaeda in a magazine Nawa-e-Afghan Jihad,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020