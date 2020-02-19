Rustomjee Launches Another Innovative Campaign

• Innovative branding campaign by Rustomjee

• Home buyers can now just grab their belongings and move in • Move into an OC ready home at Global City Today

• 1BHK Homes starting at INR. 28.50 Lacs + Taxes • MahaRERA Registration Number: RUSTOMJEE VIRAR AVENUE D1 WING A AND WING B AND RETAIL BUILDING: P99000018043; RUSTOMJEE VIRAR AVENUE D1 WING C AND WING D: P99000017942; Avenue L1-L2 L4 Wing A and Wing B and Retail Building: P99000018622 Reference Link: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/

MUMBAI, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rustomjee has always been at the forefront of innovation whether it is in design, concept or branding. An iconoclastic developer, Rustomjee has always set the bar high. This time too, Rustomjee has introduced a novel concept in outdoor advertising and their campaign is nothing short of brilliant.

Picking up on the idea of moving into a new home, Rustomjee has created a campaign which everyone can relate to. The entire process of packing up and moving to a home can be quite an experience and while it may not always be easy to let go of some belongings, moving home is the perfect time to de-clutter and create new memories.

What's more, with OC ready homes at Global City Virar (W), families can start settling in immediately. No more waiting to start a new life in the 1 and 2-BHK homes which come at very reasonable price points.

Global City is more than just a residential township; it presents an opportunity to live the maximum life. At Avenue D1, there is a 38,000 sq ft podium dedicated to project amenities like box cricket, futsal court, children's play area, skating area, senior citizen area with reflexology path, walking cum jogging track which is completely ready. This is over and above the other facilities that are a part of the township and include 2.35 lac sq ft constructed clubhouse, 12 acre Yazoo Park (Amusement Park), Rustomjee Cambridge International School, 70-meter wide roads inside the township, Siddhivinayak temple, wide retail spaces, fully-operational banks, shopping malls, hospital and restaurants.

Mr. Percy S. Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group, said of the initiative, "At Rustomjee, we believe in constant innovation whether it is in design, concept or branding. What we do is driven by deep rooted understanding of our buyers. The entire premise of the campaign is to underscore the point that Avenue D1, part of our 200+ acre township in Virar offers ready to move in homes & a list of amenities so every buyer lives the maximum life. The OC ready homes simplify the entire process of buying a home and settling into the dream life, the maximum life. This is why the campaign depicts the actual process that a family would experience - packing boxes, getting rid of clutter and loading up a truck to move into your new home."

About Global City, Virar (W)

Global City is a 200+ acre self-sufficient township located in the flourishing city of Virar. Every aspect of the township, from living spaces, educational institutes, infrastructure, recreational areas and environmental initiatives is planned and developed to change the way you live, work and play.

Global City is located at just 1.5 km from the station. The 8 kilometers roads within the township are 70 - 100 feet wide. To ensure no scarcity of water; Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) has been planned within the layout, with a capacity to treat almost 10 million litres per day. The treated water will be used for flushing, gardening and common use.

Amenities include Club One with health club - Gym with hi-tech equipments, yoga, aerobics & dance hall, restaurants, party lawn, 1 double height bar, 3 banquet halls, swimming pools, kids pool, 2 tennis courts, 3 squash court, table tennis room, carom room, billiards room, children activities room, suits & deluxe rooms for stay in facility and basement parking.

A 12 acre amusement park known as the 'Yazoo Park' at Global City boasts of more than 35 joy rides, kids and toddlers zone, mini amphitheater, musical fountain and a food court.

Rustomjee Cambridge International School is also within the township and has a capacity to accommodate 4,000 students.

Also, Siddhivinayak temple is present within the township.

The project has been awarded as the 'Most Well Planned Upcoming Project in MIG Category' at PMAY - Empowering India Awards 2019, 'Best Urban Development Project' at the 4th GIREM Leadership Awards - 2011, 'Integrated Township of the Year' at the Realty Plus Excellence Awards - 2012 and 'CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Awards, Affordable Segment -2013'.

About Rustomjee:

Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 16.6 million square feet of completed projects; 10.9 million square feet of ongoing development and another 22 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments and education spread across Prabhadevi, BKC Annex, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their stakeholders through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms thereby encouraging families to spend quality time.

To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092310/Rustomjee_Outdoor_Hoarding.jpg

