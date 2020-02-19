Accomplished scientific leader and GSK veteran Dean Edney joins Sai Life Sciences

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Feb 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), today announced the appointment of Dr Dean Edney as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Process Research & Development. An accomplished scientific leader and industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in small molecule pharmaceutical process and product development, Dean Edney will split his time between the company's R&D centre in Hyderabad, India and the new R&D facility in Alderley Park, Manchester, UK.

"We are delighted to welcome Dean on board Sai Life Sciences as we open our new Process R&D facility in Manchester, UK. His joining strengthens our vision of creating a world-class, global process R&D organization that applies cutting edge scientific approaches and technology to rapidly deliver high-quality scientific output irrespective of the geographical location", said Krishna Kanumuri CEO & Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences. As part of its organization-wide transformation initiative, Sai Nxt, the company aspires to enhance its Process Research & Development (PR&D) capability allowing customers to accelerate their research and development programs and deliver commercial products through the rapid application of high-quality science to all areas of API process research, development, and manufacturing.

It will achieve this by combining expertise in rapid, cost-effective, process optimisation and scale-up in Hyderabad with expertise in the application of new technology and parallel & statistical approaches to process development in Manchester into a single global PR&D organisation. "I am incredibly excited to be joining Sai Life Sciences at a time of significant investment and growth. My aim is to ensure that the investment in facilities and technology is matched by investment in people and capability, thereby accelerating our clients' ability to deliver new medicines to patients", said Dean Edney on his appointment.

Previously, over a 25-year career at GlaxoSmithKline, Dean demonstrated a strong track record of cross-functional leadership to deliver projects and develop capability across all phases of API process research & development, from early non-clinical supply and route scouting through to validation of commercial control strategies. Dean received his BSc in Chemistry and PhD in Synthetic Organic Chemistry from the University of Nottingham, UK.

