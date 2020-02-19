Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata-owned JLR shipping parts in suitcases as supply chains in China hit by coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:36 IST
Tata-owned JLR shipping parts in suitcases as supply chains in China hit by coronavirus outbreak
Image Credit:

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has flown in auto parts in suitcases as the effects of coronavirus take a toll on the luxury carmaker's supply chains in coronavirus-hit China. The company on Tuesday warned that its production schedules in the UK, as well as India, are under strain due to its supply chains in China, known as 'the world's factory'.

The virus has killed over 2,000 people in China sparking a shutdown that has seen factories close across the country. JLR CEO Ralf Speth said the company has enough supplies to ensure production for the next two weeks, but from the third week onwards it remains risky and could even mean plant closures.

"We have flown parts in suitcases just to make sure we have all the parts but for the third week, we still have parts missing," said Speth. JLR is the UK's biggest carmaker with three factories across the country that produce nearly 400,000 vehicles a year.

Tata Motors CEO and Managing Director Guenter Butschek, in the UK for the official launch of the company's new National Automotive Innovation Centre (NAIC) at the University of Warwick in Coventry, said the same scenario was playing out in the Tata Group firm's Indian base. In India they have been "tracking and tracing" the situation on a very microscopic level to modify production strategy as things develop, Butschek said.

"Everything mentioned by Ralf is not just an issue for Jaguar Land Rover. Although we have all of our operations domestically located in India, we are pretty much in the same boat," said Butschek. "In particular, the automotive industry is largely dependent on its global supply network. We are all in some way dependent on our suppliers out of China. We are following the situation on a daily basis to see how it is developing," he said.

Referring to the timing of the crisis as the company works towards implementing the Indian government's Bharat Stage (BS) VI regulations for cleaner vehicle emissions, the senior Tata Group executive admitted that the supply crisis has come at a "critical" period for the company. "As it looks, we are safe for the month of February and for a good part of March... we are at a critical transition stage to BS-VI and at the same time we are doing mid-cycle enhancements of products, this puts us in a very critical light because we are in the ramp up stage of all our products," he said.

Tata Motors said the complexity of its supply chains means that even though parts may be available, the big challenge is getting them out of the region of Wuhan - the epicentre of the virus, which remains inaccessible. As China combats COVID-19, or the coronavirus strain, factory shutdowns and movement restrictions in the country's auto manufacturing hubs are having widespread knock-on effects on the industry.

JLR said that as a result of no operational dealerships in the region, the company's sales in China have also taken a major hit in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket stadium ready to host Trump, gets building use nod

The newly-built cricket stadium in Motera here is now officially ready to host USPresident Donald Trump, who along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will address a gathering in the arena on February 24.The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation A...

Coronavirus impact China''s trade: India to benefit in apparel

India is expected to be a preferred market for sourcing of apparel products for buyers from the US, UK Europe and Canada as trade with China had been affected due to the novel coronavirus epidemic, Apparel Export Promotion Council Chairman ...

UPDATE 3-UK heralds end of 'cheap labour from Europe' with post-Brexit immigration system

Britain will prioritise access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, the government said on Tuesday, setting out its plans to put an end to a reliance on cheap labour from Europe....

SC grants 4 weeks to CBI to file status report on pending coal scam cases

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted four weeks time to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to file a status report on pending coal scam cases and progress into the probe relating to charges of abuse of official position by former CBI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020